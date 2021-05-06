NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport's Sydney Yim has been named Gatorade Massachusetts Volleyball Player of the Year, Gatorade announced on Thursday morning.
The 6-foot senior setter was recognized as the state's top player after turning in an outstanding Fall 2 season, leading Newburyport girls volleyball to a 9-2 record and a trip to the Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals. Yim recorded 178 assists, 102 kills, 67 digs and 41 aces on the year, and the Purdue University commit is also a two-time CAL MVP, three-time Daily News MVP and was a Division 2 First Team All-State and Boston Globe and Herald All-Scholastic in 2019.
In addition to earning the Massachusetts honor, Yim is now a finalist for Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year, which will be announced later in May.
Since transferring to Newburyport High from upstate New York midway through her sophomore season in 2018, Yim has elevated the young Newburyport girls volleyball program to new heights. At the time she arrived Newburyport was only in its second year of varsity volleyball and head coach Lori Solazzo said the change was almost immediate.
"When Sydney came to us she infused an excitement for volleyball and made girls around her realize the potential that they had as well," Solazzo said. "She's definitely changed our program in ways that nobody has."
After a strong finish to her sophomore year, Yim led Newburyport to its first state tournament appearance as a junior in 2019. This spring Newburyport did even better, finishing second in the league while picking up a historic 3-0 win over perennial league powerhouse Lynnfield.
"Sydney elevates everyone around her when she plays on the court,” said Staci Sonke, head coach of rival Ipswich High. “Sydney is phenomenal at every skill involved in the game of volleyball, so it was always difficult to anticipate what she might do next."
In addition to her talents on the court, Yim is also an excellent student boasting a weighted 3.83 GPA. She is a member of Newburyport High's Yearbook Club and Chemistry Club and earlier this spring was also honored as the Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month for March.
As a Gatorade Player of the Year award winner, Yim now has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing. She is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization she chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year, according to Gatorade's award announcement.
For more information about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, to look up past winners or to nominate student-athletes for future awards, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.