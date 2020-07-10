Newbury's Ethan Belt had a day to remember on Thursday, going 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and six RBIs to help his Rowley Nor'Easters down defending NSBL champion Kingston Night Owls 8-2.
Belt, a Clark University freshman and a Bishop Fenwick alum, went deep in the bottom of the third to help put the Nor'Easters in front. Kingston had taken an early 2-0 lead due to an error, but Rowley played a clean game from there and never looked back after taking the lead.
“Great game for us," said Rowley coach Tim Southall. “That’s a very good team, they’ve won the championship the last six years. We had that one error, but the pitching staff was great, combined for a three hitter, some timely hitting and all around played a good game.”
In addition to Belt, Amesbury's Logan Burrill reached base four times with three runs scored, and pitchers Matt Michel, Chris Cioffi and Billy Stickney combined to allow two unearned runs on three hits.
Rowley is now 1-1 on the season and is scheduled to host the Beverly Recs on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Eiras Park.
