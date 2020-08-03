The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has unveiled its newly approved football alignments, which will take effect starting in the fall of 2021.
According to the alignment document, Newburyport High School will move up to Division 4 from Division 5 when the alignments take effect next year. Triton and Pentucket will each remain in Division 5, while Amesbury High is set to drop two divisions to Division 7 from Division 5. Georgetown High will drop one division to Division 8 from Division 7.
The new alignments are part of the MIAA's ongoing shift to a statewide tournament away from the old sectional model, and the new alignments are designed to include schools of similar size from across the state.
While the process went smoothly for other sports, football's alignments were twice rejected because they deviated from the MIAA's recommended criteria. At issue were a number of factors intended to move certain types of programs up or down from their expected division.
The final alignments have private schools and co-op programs moving up one division and vocational programs moving down three divisions. The MHSFCA had lobbied against moving co-op programs up, arguing that most co-ops are formed due to low numbers and are not a competitive advantage, but that argument and its accompanying alignment was rejected by the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee.
Schools will now have the opportunity to appeal their divisional placement and can try to either move up or down. The final alignments are expected to be finalized by next spring.
For a complete list of all schools' divisional placement, visit http://www.mhsfca.net/playoff-plan--history.html.
