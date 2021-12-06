There have, of course, been moments of doubt that Tori Orender has experienced over her wrestling career at Triton.
A girl, competing in a predominately male sport, and mostly against males, is certainly a hurdle to overcome.
Was she good enough?
That answer is yes. It’s always been yes. and just last week, that answer got even more validation for the Daily News All-Star, as she committed to continue her wrestling career at Western New England University.
“It was just like an ‘I made it’ moment,” said Orender. “It was that validation that I am good enough to make it in college. All of my hard work that I’ve put in, it’s all paying off.”
Western New England has been known to look to Triton to find its wrestlers. Most recently, and perhaps most notably, John Boyle was named an All-American Second Team selection at 184 pounds his senior year for the Golden Bears in 2020.
Now, Orender will be able to carve out her own legacy.
In the rich history of the Triton wrestling program, Orender will be the first female to come out of it who will wrestle in college.
“It’s well deserved,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “She doesn’t get treated any different than anyone else here. Other team’s we face try to game plan around her. They try to find out where she’s wrestling at to try to avoid facing her.
“She’s a very hard worker that gets things done. (Western New England) will be very happy with her as one of their atheltes.”
Orender is happy to make some history, and hopes that her pioneering ways will encourage other girls to take the leap and try out for the wrestling team.
“When I started wrestling, I was so unsure if I was going to wrestle in college,” said Orender. “Even last year, I was still unsure. But when coaches started reaching out to me, that’s when it really started to become clear that this could be a possibility.
“Now, it’s just really nice to just be compared to those people who’ve come before me at Triton and who are way up there. It means a lot, and I hope that it inspires a lot of other girls to come and try out.”
Competing in college is quite the massive leap for someone who started out as a gymnast for nine years before making the switch. Orender’s older brother, Sam, also wrestled for the Vikings, and eventually convinced his little sister to give the sport a shot.
And it didn’t take long for Tori to get hooked.
“(Sam) was definitely the main reason I got into it,” said Orender. “Ever since I joined, the team and everyone at Triton has always been so accepting and so supporting of me. There have been kids on other schools and other teams that have had doubts, like ‘Oh, she’s just doing this for attention.’ It’s something that I’ve had to battle.
“But I love the sport and I love competing.”
With her college decision now out of the way, Orender heads into her senior wrestling season with a career 30-14 high school record. She was named a Daily News All-Star as a sophomore two years ago when she went 16-10 competing primarily against boys. She pinned eventual Division 3 North sectional finalist Luke Vitale of Wilmington, and went on to place second at the MIAA Girls State Tournament, pinning her way to the finals before losing to two-time state champion Janiah Baez of Chicopee.
And over the past year, Orender has been traveling across the country to improve her craft.
Competing for the popular Smitty’s Wrestling Barn out of Kingston, she’s traveled to tournaments in North Dakota, Virginia Beach for Nationals and North Carolina for the “Super 32.” She just missed out placing in Nationals by one match, and surprised herself some when she won a match at the World Trials qualifies in North Dakota.
“They all have been amazing experiences,” said Orender. “I sort of just kept getting the opportunity to travel, and didn’t want to pass any of it up.”
So you can bet Orender will be well prepared to face the college wrestling ranks when she gets to Western New England next year.
But for now, her focus is solely on helping the Vikings continue the recent run of dominance that the program has been on. Winter sports started practicing last Monday, and the start of the season is already right around the corner.
“I think we’ll be pretty good this year,” said Orender. “We have some good wrestlers coming back and some new kids who are working hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.