NEWBURYPORT -- It's a moment that Deirdre McElhinney, Makenna Ward, Emma Foley and the rest of the Newburyport girls basketball team has been waiting two years for: Playoff basketball.
And the Clippers made the most of it.
The Newburyport "Big 3" all had strong games, and sophomore Olivia McDonald was the unsung hero with her tenacious defense in Saturday's 57-43 win over No. 21 Shepard Hill in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament. The No. 12 Clippers (19-2) are on to the Sweet 16, where they'll travel to No. 5 Whitman-Hanson Tuesday night for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
After not having a tournament last year due to the pandemic, the Clippers are savoring every second of their return to the postseason.
"We're definitely excited," said McElhinney, who had 8 points. "We're definitely going to make it count because you don't get this opportunity every year. You just have to work hard and make it count because you don't know when that last game is going to be."
Scoring-wise, it was a tale of two halfs for Newburyport -- Ward in the first, Foley in the second.
Ward, a junior, got the Clippers going early. The lightning-quick point guard had two driving layups and connected on a midrange jumper to score 8 of her 15 points in the first quarter. With her team only up by one early in the second, however, Ward converted and an-1 and came away with a couple of steals defensively to help the Clippers open up a 33-22 lead at halftime.
Then in the second half, Foley took over.
The junior forward came in averaging a team-high 17.7 points per game, but only had 6 in the first half and wasn't getting too many touches offensively. Still, she was locked in defensively with six blocks, then had a run in the third quarter where she scored 10 straight points to help Newburyport take a 52-35 lead into the fourth. She finished with a game-high 21 points, 13 rebounds and those six blocks.
Newburyport struggled to score in the fourth, but Shepherd Hill never got the lead below double digit.
"I think our defensive pressure was the difference," said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. "It's all about defense, and that fuels our offense. Emma did a good job hitting shots in the second half, and Makenna is just so tough running the show and playing really good defense."
As for the key to the game, McElhinney agreed with her coach.
"I'd say our defense was a big part of it," she said. "As Coach said to us, our defense definitely contributes to our game, and as we're able to get steals that only helps our offense."
In that aspect, McDonald's efforts didn't go unnoticed.
The sophomore drew the assignment of guarding Shepherd Hill's junior point guard and top playmaker Emery Mullen, and McDonald was relentless all game. She limited Mullen to just 8 points, and also scored 7 of her own. And this comes after the 6th annual Gieras Tournament last week where McDonald scored 14 points in the finals win over North Andover.
"She's such a good defender, but she also has to be equally aggressive offensively looking for her shots because she's a good shooter," said Grutchfield on McDonald. "She's impressive though. You know, she's just tough, she's smart, she makes good choices, so I think she's a secret weapon for us."
Senior captain Sydney Turner was also strong for Newburyport with 4 points and 6 rebounds.
Newburyport 57, Shepherd Hill 43
Division 2 First Round
Shepherd Hill (43): Heidi Jarosz 5-1-11, Emery Mullen 4-0-8, Raegan Peck 2-0-4, Amanda Adamuska 1-0-2, Sydney FitzGerald 2-0-4, Shaylan Cashman 0-0-0, Emma Drake 2-2-6, Aryanna Sheehan 1-2-4, Olivia Krukonis 2-0-4. Totals 19-5-43
Newburyport (57): Sydney Turner 2-0-4, Deirdre McElhinney 3-2-8, Emma Foley 10-1-21, Makenna Ward 5-5-15, Olivia McDonald 3-0-7, Anna Seidel 0-0-0, Brela Pavao 1-0-2, Lilly Papatola 0-0-0. Totals 24-8-57
3-pointers: N — McDonald; SH — None
Shepherd Hill (16-7): 12 10 13 8 — 43
Newburyport (19-2): 15 18 19 5 — 57
