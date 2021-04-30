The New England Patriots shored up their defensive line on Friday, trading up to select Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore (second round, No. 38 overall) and then picking Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins (third round, No. 96 overall) on Night 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
In order to draft Barmore, the Patriots traded up eight spots, sending the No. 46, 122 and 139 picks to the Cincinnati Bengals to move up to No. 38.
Barmore, who stands 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, was one of the top players on the national championship-winning Alabama defense. The redshirt sophomore was selected as a First Team All-American by CBS Sports, Second Team All-American by Pro Football Focus and USA Today and Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.
During Alabama's championship season, Barmore recorded 37 tackles and a team-high 8.0 sacks along with 9.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. He was named Defensive Most Valuable Player in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, helping lead the Crimson Tide to a 52-24 win over Ohio State.
By drafting Barmore, the Patriots selected back-to-back Alabama players to start their draft. New England drafted quarterback Mac Jones in the first round (No. 15 overall) on Thursday night.
Towards the end of the evening, the Patriots selected Perkins with the compensatory pick received from losing Tom Brady in free agency. Perkins, a St. Louis native who stands at 6-foot-2, 253 pounds, sat out the first half of 2020 due to a suspension before tallying 24 tackles and 5.5 sacks in Oklahoma's last six games.
