CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow’s franchise record-breaking 525-yard passing performance clearly meant something to the Cincinnati Bengals, who continued calling deep throws for him late in the fourth quarter with a 20-point lead against division rival Baltimore.
Only three QBs in NFL history have thrown for more yards in a game. But Burrow was more interested in what the final score — 41-21 over the Ravens — meant for his team, which took over first place in the AFC North with two games left.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Burrow said. “We knew we had a chance to be in this position in training camp. We knew the kind of team we had.”
Burrow, who snapped Boomer Esiason’s team record of 522 yards, was 37 of 46 with two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins and one each to Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon as the Bengals swept the Ravens for the first time since 2015.
Burrow’s 500-yard passing day was the 24th in the NFL and the first this season, and he became the 20th QB to reach the half-century mark. Only Norm Van Brocklin (554 yards), Warren Moon (527) and Matt Schaub (527) have thrown for more.
With Lamar Jackson out with an ankle injury and backup Tyler Huntley on the COVID-19 list, Josh Johnson — signed as a free agent 10 days ago — started at quarterback for the Ravens (8-7). His 4-yard pass to Rashod Bateman put Baltimore up 10-7 in the first quarter, but the Ravens — especially their injury-ravaged secondary — couldn’t keep up with Burrow and the Bengals.
Baltimore dropped out of playoff position in the AFC and will hope to get some key players back from injuries and the COVID-19 list for its final two games, both at home, against the Los Angeles Rams and the Steelers.
Rams 30, Vikings 23
Before Brandon Powell joined the Los Angeles Rams last month, his fifth team in four NFL seasons, he read books on the beach near his Florida home while waiting for yet another chance.
This was quite the chapter, helping clinch a spot for the Rams in the playoffs.
Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift the Rams at just the right time on the way to a 30-23 victory over the Vikings on Sunday.
Little has been easy lately for the Rams (11-4), who won their fourth straight game and passed the Cardinals (10-5) for first place in the NFC West.
Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score, Matt Gay made three field goals, and the Aaron Donald-led defense did its part by keeping the Vikings out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10-yard line.
Buccaneers 32, Panthers 6
Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown, and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Carolina Panthers 32-6 to win their first NFC South title since 2007.
“We haven’t had one of those division banners for a long time,” Arians said. “It feels great. This is what we focused on: winning the division. I can’t be more proud of the group than I am today.”
The Bucs (11-4) put up 391 yards on offense after being shut out 9-0 by the New Orleans Saints last week.
Texans 41, Chargers 29Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and the Texans took advantage of three turnovers to beat the Chargers 41-29 with both teams missing more than a dozen players because COVID-19 protocols.
The Chargers’ playoff chances took a serious blow with the loss. Outside linebacker Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, receiver Mike Williams and center Corey Linsley were among the major contributors on the COVID-19 list for LA (8-7), which entered in second place in the AFC West.
Houston (4-11) had 16 players miss the game on the COVID-19 list — including top receiver Brandin Cooks, center Justin Britt, defensive end Jonathan Greenard and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn — but managed to win consecutive games for the first time this season.
Eagles 34, Giants 10Jalen Hurts threw the 5-yard touchdown to offensive lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles continued their late-season playoff push with a 34-10 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
The Eagles (8-7) have won six of eight after opening the season losing five of seven and moved into the seventh playoff spot in the NFC. They could clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help next week.
Falcons 20, Lions 16
A last-minute interception by Foye Oluokun showed again the Atlanta Falcons are learning to win close games.
Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Falcons held on late to beat the Detroit Lions 20-16 on Sunday to preserve their slim playoff hopes.
The Falcons improved to 7-2 in one-possession games, including four wins by no more than four points.
Jets 26, Jaguars 21Zach Wilson ran like no other Jets quarterback in franchise history, tossed a touchdown pass to an offensive lineman, and outdueled Trevor Lawrence.
Then he watched New York’s defense use a goal-line stand at the end of the game to hold on and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-21 on Sunday.
It was the fourth matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken with the first two picks in the draft — and the No. 2 selection came out on top.
Barely.
After Eddy Pineiro’s 20-yard field goal gave the Jets (4-11) a five-point lead with 1:47 remaining, Lawrence and the Jaguars (2-13) got the ball back — and had a chance to win.
A 26-yard run by the No. 1 pick got the ball to the 5, and he followed with a 4-yard pass to Marvin Jones. Lawrence spiked the ball and it became fourth-and-the-game.
But Lawrence’s pass to Jones fell incomplete — and the Jaguars were called for an illegal shift that the Jets declined.
