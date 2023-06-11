GEORGETOWN -- It's been an uphill battle for the Georgetown baseball team all season.
Depite bringing back 11 players from a roster that went to the Division 5 Final Four a year ago, there were still plenty of new faces -- as well as returning ones -- asked to take on larger roles. Then months before the season even started, the Royals were dealt a massive blow when arguably their best player from a year ago, Carter Lucido, suffered a serious injury during football and was ruled out for the year.
But the Royals just continued to fight.
Even when starting second baseman Cam Willis broke his wrist in the opening round of this year's playoffs -- shuffling the defensive assignments while taking a red-hot bat out of the lineup -- the team wouldn't say die.
And that fight showed itself until the final out of Georgetown's season.
Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to No. 9-seed Hopkins Academy during Sunday's Division 5 Quarterfinals, the top-seeded Royals nearly pulled off a miracle. Jake Gilbo ripped a two-out, RBI-single, and another run scored on subsequent error. But with runners on first-and-third, two outs, Hopkins got a strikeout to end it, clinching the Hawks' 11-9 victory, and ending the Royals' quest for a return trip to the Final Four.
"We left it all out there, we just fell a little short today," said Georgetown coach Phil Desilets.
Georgetown (16-7) came out on fire.
The Royals plated two in the bottom of the first on an Ethan Lee sacrifice fly to center and a Jake Thompson walk with the bases loaded, and then three more in the second. Jake Gilstein blasted an RBI-double, Jason Gioia had an RBI-single, and another Thompson walk with the bases loaded put the Royals up 5-0 in a hurry.
But the Hawks didn't blink, getting four in the third and then two more in the fourth to go up 6-5.
Lee made a great play at third to end the frame, though, diving to catch a liner and then doubling up the runner at third when the Hawks were threatening to widen the lead. That played looked even better in the bottom half of the inning, when Gioia -- a junior -- stepped up and destoyed a solo home run over the 342-foot sign in left center to tie the game at 6-6.
But to their massive credit -- after making the two-hour drive two days in a row after the game was rained out on Saturday -- Hopkins stayed calm.
The Hawks immediately took back the lead, scoring three in the top of the fifth to go up 9-6. The Royals got one back in the bottom of the sixth on a Thompson RBI-single, but the Hawks again responded with two in the seventh to make it an 11-7 game.
As it turns out, they needed every single run.
"This is by far the most fun and closest group I've ever had," said Desilets. "Our backs were against the wall all year long. We lose three valuable seniors from last year, then we lose (Carter) Lucido for the year, and I don't think anyone gave us a shot. But we didn't care about the outside opinions, we just believed in each other and what we were doing. We went out and won the whole league, and were competitive every single game.
Hopkins Academy 11, Georgetown 9
Division 5 Quarterfinals
Georgetown (9): Hayden Ruth rf/p 5-2-2, Jake Gilstein c 4-2-1, Jake Gilbo cf 3-3-2, Jason Gioia lf 5-1-3, Ethan Lee 3b 3-0-1, Zach Floyd ph 1-0-0, Zach Gilmore dh 2-0-0, Jake Thompson ss 2-0-1, Elijah Ryan 1b 4-0-1, Ty Gilmore ss 3-1-1, Oliver Thibeault 2b 0-0-0. Totals 32-9-12
RBI: Gioia 3, Lee 2, Thompson 2, Gilbo, Gilstein
HR: Gioia
LP: Thompson
Hopkins Academy (17-4): 0 0 4 2 3 0 2 — 11
Georgetown (16-7): 2 3 0 1 0 1 2 — 9
