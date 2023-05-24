NEWBURYPORT — It was circled as probably the biggest girls lacrosse game of the entire spring, in the entire state, and for good reason.
No. 1 vs. No. 1.
Defending Division 2 state champion Notre Dame Academy (18-0) — the No. 1-ranked team in both Div. 2 and the entire state by the Boston Globe — traveling up to play fellow undefeated Newburyport (16-0), the No. 1-ranked team in Division 3 and No. 2 in the state by the Globe. A mega-matchup of two Mass. titans, playing in a non-league game to get a major tune-up before their respective state tournaments start next week.
Well, if those Globe rankings are accurate, Division 2 might already be locked up again.
Notre Dame Academy came up to James T. Stehlin Stadium Wednesday evening and took it to Newburyport to the tune of a 17-6 victory, controlling the game from the opening draw and never looking back. The Cougars returned nine seniors from that state championship-winning roster a year ago, and like the Clippers have Division 1 college talent littered all over the field.
“They’re an excellent team,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. “The move the ball really well and they have a ton of potent scorers. I mean, they just have a lot of really, really strong players.”
Overall, it was just an impressive showing from Notre Dame (19-0).
Anna Affolter actually won the opening draw control for Newburyport (16-1), but the Clippers couldn’t convert and it was downhill from there. Goals from Boston University commit Reilly Walsh, Aubrey McMahon (3), Alexa Kenney and Jane Hisalbeck put the Cougars up 7-0 within the opening 10 minutes, and Newburyport couldn’t respond from the opening haymaker. Affolter, a Holy Cross commit, finally got the Clippers on the board off a nice feed from Izzy Rosa, but Emma Connerty immediately responded for the Cougars to make it 8-1.
If there was one glimmer of hope for the home team, though, it happened over a five-minute stretch in the middle of the first half.
It started after Olivia McDonald was fouled and scored on the free chance, getting Newburyport back to within 8-2. Affolter then won the ensuing draw control, and this time it was Rosa scoring while still a man-up to bring it back to within 8-3. The Clippers followed by forcing a turnover, and Maddie Heath made a great run down the field into the offensive zone before finding Reese Bromby who was fouled and scored.
All of sudden, it was a game again at 8-4.
“It helped that we were a man up,” said Batchelder. “But I think they just started to dig in and win some draw controls and work together. We had a gameplan that sort of fell apart in the first half, and then they started to get back to that and you started to see some good things happen.”
Bromby then added a highlight-reel, behind-the-back goal to offset an NDA tally and make it 9-5, but the Cougars would score the next five goals — three in the final minute — to take a 14-5 lead into halftime. Siobhan Colin scored early for the Cougars in the second half to start a running clock the rest of the game, and the Clippers were nearly shut out in the second if not for Rita Cahalane scoring with 90 seconds left.
So, it clearly wasn’t the result Newburyport wanted.
But, playing that level of competition so close to the state tournament will be a great playoff primer. The Clippers will get another of those on Friday when they travel up to play one of the best teams in New Hampshire, Bedford.
“I think it’s good to get punched in the face a little bit,” said Batchelder. “Unfortunately, we didn’t step up and compete like I think we could have, I think we played scared in the first half and got ourselves in too big of a hole to climb out of. There were stretches where we competed, and I think it showed that if we put it together for a full 50 minutes, it would have been a different game.”
Notre Dame 17, Newburyport 6
Goals: Reese Bromby 2, Anna Affolter, Olivia McDonald, Izzy Rosa, Rita Cahalane
Assists: Rosa 2
Saves: Kate Keller 9
Notre Dame (19-0): 14 3 — 17
Newburyport (16-1): 5 1 — 6
