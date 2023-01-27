GEORGETOWN -- Manchester-Essex boys basketball coach Tim St. Laurent vividly remembers being in that cozy Georgetown gym last winter, watching Harrison Lien go to work possession after possession.
The then-Georgetown senior took it upon himself to hit every big shot down the stretch, and would finish with a game-high 16 points to lead his team to an emotional 54-42 victory over the Hornets. It was a win that gave the Royals a taste of their first CAL title since 2009, as the two rivals would finish tied atop the Baker standings.
In some respects that day for St. Laurent and the Hornets, it was a hopeless feeling.
But Friday night, the roles were reversed.
Instead, St. Laurent got to watch his young superstar, Cade Furse, do what Lien did a year ago. A junior, Furse hit two NBA-range 3s, finished with a game-high 22 points and all around just hit every big shot when called upon to lead Manchester-Essex to a rather dominant 64-45 win over Georgetown. The victory gives the Hornets (12-1) the season sweep over their rival Royals (9-3), and puts them firmly in the driver's seat to take home a CAL Baker title.
Senior All-Star big man Grant Lyon had a team-high 13 points in what was just a rough night overall for Georgetown.
"Last year we had it reversed where we were going against Harrison Lien, and what you saw tonight from Cade is what Harrison did to us last year," said St. Laurent. "Sure, you know that Grant is going to be able to beat you inside. But a guy to be able to do it off the bounce like Harrison and Cade can do it, it's just magical. You know you can call his number and he'll come through."
Right from the opening tip, Georgetown was playing from behind.
A Cory Walsh 3 put the Royals up 5-4 a couple of minutes in, but that's the last lead the team would enjoy. Fittingly, a steal at the top of the key turned into a breakaway for Manchester's Brennan Twombly, and the senior rose up to throw down a one-handed dunk that got the Hornets student section buzzing.
And that, basically, was an omen on how the rest of the night would go for the Royals.
"Right from the start they blitzed us," said Georgetown coach Josh Keilty. "They're a very good team, they're a senior-laden team, and they're well-coached and physical. I just don't think we played our best ball tonight. It was like we were always trying to play catch-up. But credit to them for coming in here, in a tough enviroment, being ready to play and just out-toughing, out-physicaling and out-coaching us all the way around.
"It was an absolute beatdown."
Georgetown's athletic sophomore Marcos Yones played his heart out trying to guard Furse, but it was simply a case of good offense beating good defense. Furse splashed a 3 from Steph Curry range at the first quarter buzzer to put the Hornets up 19-10, then hit a pretty pull-up jumper off a slick crossover followed by a step-back 3 in the second to help his team build a commanding 40-24 lead at the break.
To make matters worse for Georgetown, Lyon picked up two fouls in the first quarter, then his third late in the second -- forcing him to play conservative as a defender and rim-protector the rest of the way.
"We said the key to the game was two things all along: foul trouble and rebounding," said St. Laurent. "Those were the two things we could control. We didn't foul out, and rebounding, Grant is a beast, but we were good there too. So you might say, 'Coach, what about scoring?' Well, I know we can score. So I know to win the game it's going to be staying out of foul trouble and rebounding."
Things went from bad to worse for the Royals in the third. Walsh -- a senior captain and the team's leading 3-point shooter -- hit his head hard while taking a charge that was called a block, and was forced to miss the rest of the game.
Still, there was a tiny bit of life.
Lyon attacked and finished at the rim for a bucket, junior Jackson Lasquade hit a pretty floater, and a 3 by Yones cut the lead to just 12 late in the third. The Royals then appeared to get a stop and possession with the chance to potentially make it a single-digit game, but the rebound was fumbled out of bounds.
And Furse wasn't going to allow that mistake to go unpunished.
Another pull-up jumper from the right elbow put his team up 52-39 after three, and the Hornets pretty much controlled the final quarter. Twombly added 21 points including his dunk, and Patrick Cronin chipped in 8.
Lasquade finished with 11 points and Yones 9 for Georgetown, which will look to get back on track Tuesday at Lynnfield.
Manchester 64, Georgetown 45
Manchester-Essex (64): Cade Furse 10-0-22, Brennan Twombly 9-2-21, Eddie Charens 3-0-6, Ben Hurd 1-0-2, Sam Athanes 2-0-5, Patrick Cronin 4-0-8, Preston Potter 0-0-0. Totals 29-2-64
Georgetown (45): Grant Lyon 4-5-13, Cory Walsh 3-0-8, Jackson Lasquade 5-0-11, Marcos Yones 3-1-8, Jack Duggan 1-0-2, John Alcantara 0-0-0, Kyle Davies 0-0-0, Brady Kent 1-0-3. Totals 17-6-45
3-pointers: ME — Furse 2, B. Twombly, Athanes; G — Walsh 2, Lasquade, Yones, Kent
Manchester (12-1): 19 21 12 12 — 64
Georgetown (9-3): 10 14 15 6 — 45
