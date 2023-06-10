NEWBURYPORT -- Yeah, there wasn't going to be any doubt left this time around.
The Newburyport girls lacrosse team simply wasn't going to allow it.
"We got upset last year as the No. 1 seed when the No. 8 came into our home turf and beat us, and we've carried that with us," said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. "We certainly didn't want to see that happen again."
Back in the Division 3 Quarterfinals for the second straight year -- as the No. 1 overall seed -- Newburyport made sure to right its wrong from a season ago. The Clippers blasted their way into the Division 3 Final 4 in dominating fashion, surging past No. 8 Apponequet, 20-3, in a game that had a running clock with six minutes left in the first half.
Through three playoff games, it's just been pure carnage.
Newburyport (19-2) has looked every bit the No. 1 seed, winning its trio of tourney games by a combined score of 58-6. With 15 returning players -- which included four Daily News All-Stars (Izzy Rosa, Anna Affolter, Olivia McDonald, Kate Keller) -- back from last year's stacked roster, expectations were sky high. But, even with that pressure, the CAL Kinney champions have handled it well all season
And the ultimate goal is now only two wins away.
"I'm so proud of them," said Batchelder. "Every team always has their own personality, and this team's personality is that they're all really nice girls. They all get along, and we've been trying to push them to be a little meaner out there, play a little grittier. And I think we've seen that the past couple of games."
Saturday afternoon, Affolter, a Holy Cross commit, won the opening draw, and 15 seconds later Newburyport was on the board. She sent a pass up to Rosa on the right sideline, who found a cutting McDonald up the middle of the field for the opening strike. Not even 90 second later, Affolter and Rita Cahalane both scored to make it 3-0.
"We've been working really hard all week on transition," said Batchelder. "and I thought the girls had some beautiful fast-break goals today."
The Clippers also shined in the draw.
Led by Affolter, and later Makenna Ward, Newburyport won the first six controls of the game. Whitney Kelsey, Reese Bromby, Rosa (2) and Avery Tahnk scored to make it 8-0, then high-scoring junior Lilly Pons -- who was making her return to the field after being out a few weeks with a back injury -- found the back of the net.
Apponequet (15-6) eventually got on the board, but McDonald responded with a pair of goals to make it 11-1 and initiate a running clock.
"Our draw unit is so strong with Anna, Rita and Olivia," said Batchelder. "They just get us so much possession, and then we have really great attackers who know how to put the ball in the back of the net."
Newburyport led 15-1 at halftime, and 20-1 with just over 12 minutes left when the game was stopped for a lightning delay that lasted around an hour. McDonald led the way with five goals, Affolter added three, and Rosa finished with two goals and three assists.
The Clippers will now play No. 4 Foxborough or No. 5 Pentucket in the Division 3 Final 4 at a time and date not yet announced.
Newburyport 20, Apponnequet 3
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Goals: Olivia McDonald 5, Anna Affolter 3, Reese Bromby 2, Izzy Rosa 2, Whitney Kelsey 2, Maddie Heath, Rita Cahalane, Makenna Ward, Josie Palma, Avery Tahnk, Lilly Pons
Assists: Rosa 3, Bromby, Kelsey, McDonald, Cahalane, Palma
Saves: Kate Keller 4
Apponnequet (15-6): 1 2 — 3
Newburyport (19-2): 15 5 — 20
