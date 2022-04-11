NEWBURYPORT -- Trevor Kimball still remembers the feeling from a year ago.
A sophomore at the time, all he could do was watch in agony as the 6-0 lead that his Amesbury team had built over rival Newburyport -- in which he went 2-for-3 with an RBI -- vanished in a blink as the Clippers scored seven runs over the final three innings to earn a dramatic 7-6 walkoff win.
It was heartbreaking.
But flash forward to Monday afternoon, and Kimball and his Amesbury teammates weren't going to let that happen again.
On the same Pettingell Park diamond where it suffered a devastating collapse a year ago, Amesbury put up seven runs in the first inning and kept its foot on the gas this time to earn a cathartic 10-2 win over Newburyport. Kimball, now a junior, led the way both with his arm and his bat. Making his first start of the young spring, the lefty tossed five innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts while also going 1-for-4 at the plate with a crucial bases-clearing double in the first inning.
"I was feeling pretty good, I got in the zone early," said Kimball. "I was ready to play them, I've been ready to play them for like a week now. So yeah this one means a lot. Last year we got walked-off by them, and that stung for the rest of the year. So we came into this game ready to really beat their (expletive). We were excited and it's good that we came out with a win."
Amesbury (2-0) wasted no time building a lead.
While fans and parents were still walking down to the field, Jake Harring started the game with a walk and was singled over to second by Shea Cucinotta. Senior Drew MacDonald then drew a walk to load the bases, and Drew Scialdone got hit by a pitch that automatically scored Harring. That kept the bases juiced for Kimball, and the junior promptly drove them all home with a towering double to left-center field to make it 4-0.
Newburyport (1-2) finally got its first out, but the damage wasn't done.
Sophomore Luke Arsenault singled home Kimball, and was then replaced at first base by his brother, Will, who grounded into a fielder's choice for out No. 2. But both Cam Stanley and Harring followed with walks to load the bases again for Amesbury, and Cucinotta laced a grounder in the hole that shortstop Lucas Stallard was able to dive to stop, but not throw over to first in time. That scored Arsenault, and a subsequent wild pitch led to Stanley coming home to make it 7-0 before the Clippers were finally able to get the last out of the inning.
"The same thing happened last year where we got off to a hot start and they crawled back and walked-off on us," said Amesbury coach Joel Brierley. "So the whole mindset this time was to keep playing like it's a 0-0 game."
That cause was helped by how well Kimball was pitching.
The lefty didn't face any trouble over the first two innings, and got out of a 2nd-and-3rd, two-out jam in the bottom of the third when Cucinotta fielded a grounder and threw out the runner who had broke home. A returning Daily News All-Star, Kimball was pulled after Newburyport led off the bottom of the sixth with a walk and a double by Jack Fehlner (2-for-3).
"I saw what I expected to see from Trevor today," said Brierley. "It might only be his first start, but he always looks like he's in midseason form. He's got three to four pitches that he can throw for strikes, he commands the strike zone, and we played great defense behind him. So with that combination, you're going to win a lot of games."
Senior Josh Sorgini pitched the final two innings to close out the win. Amesbury picked up two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Luke (3-for-4) and Will Arsenault, and one more in the sixth on a Stanley RBI-single.
After the rough start, Newburyport got solid relief outings from Charlie Forrest (3.1 ip, 2 ER, 4 Ks), Will Walsh (2 ip, 1 ER, 2 K) and Jack Sullivan (1 ip, 0 ER). Brady Ford had an RBI-single in the fourth, and Fehlner scored on a fielder's choice in the sixth.
Amesbury 10, Newburyport 2
Amesbury (10): Harring 2b 1-1-0, Cucinotta ss 5-1-2, MacDonald cf 3-1-0, Bartniski ph 1-0-0, Scialdone rf 2-2-1, Burnham 1-0-0, Kimball p 4-1-1, Donovan 1b 4-1-1, L. Arsenault 3b 4-1-3, W. Arsenault c 4-1-1, Stanley lf 2-1-2, Fortier c 0-0-0, Sorgini p 0-0-0. Totals 31-10-11
Newburyport (2): Stick dh 1-0-1, Cowles c 1-0-2, Sullivan 3b/p 4-0-1, Stallard ss 4-0-1, Tahnk p 1-0-0, Roberts rf/lf 2-0-0, Puleo lf 2-0-0, Suchecki ph 2-0-1, Fehlner 2b 3-2-2, Lawton cf 3-0-1, Ford 1b 3-0-1, Forrest p 1-0-0, Walsh rf/p 2-0-0, Savage 3b 0-0-0. Totals 29-2-9
RBI: A — Kimball 3, L. Arsenault 2, Cucinotta, Scialdone, W. Arsenault, Stanley; N — Ford
WP: Kimball; LP: Tahnk
Amesbury (2-0): 7 0 0 2 0 1 0 — 10
Newburyport (1-2): 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
