AMESBURY — The expectations were undoubtedly high, perhaps too high, for the Amesbury softball team heading into the season.
But it was easy to see why.
You have a program with as much pedigree as Amesbury, coming off a trip to the Division 3 state finals a year ago and returning the bulk of its roster. and that includes the Daily News MVP, five Daily News All-Stars and six CAL All-Stars back in the lineup.
But, four games into the season, those expectations have been met.
And on Wednesday, returning MVP Liv DeLong tossed another no-hit gem with 11 strikeouts to lead Amesbury to a comfortable 9-0 win over rival Newburyport. Ella DeLisle and Ella Bezanson led off the game with back-to-back doubles to spearhead a four-run first inning, and Bezanson later launched a towering home run in the fourth to cap a nice victory over their rivals.
In its four games so far this spring, Amesbury (4-0) has outscored its opponents by a combined 43-1.
“We’ve been very good at the plate so far,” said Bezanson, who went 3-for-4 with two RBI. “We’ve been hitting the crap out of the ball, and I feel like it’s been from all around, our whole team. It’s not just one or two people hitting, it’s been all of us together playing as a team. Our pitching has also been very good.”
That was certainly the case on a sunny Wednesday afternoon.
DeLong, a Boston University commit, was dealing on the mound. She retired the first 11 batters she faced, six via a strikeout, before allowing a walk to “ruin” the perfect game. Still, she allowed only two walks on the day, as Newburyport (1-4) didn’t get a runner to second base all game.
“Liv was outstanding,” said Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters. “She has a presence on the mound that you just can’t match. and she’s worked really hard in the offseason to be where she’s at. and I have Alana (DeLisle) as well, so I can put her in and not lose anything.”
And while she may not have needed it, Amesbury made sure to get DeLong some early run support.
After the two leadoff doubles, DeLong (3-for-4) laced a single up the middle to score Bezanson and make it 2-0. Alana DeLisle reached base on a single and later scored, and Izzy Levasseur scored on a fielder’s choice to cap the four-run inning.
The score would remain 4-0 until the fourth, as Newburyport sophomore starter Emily Meleedy settled in and was strong on the mound. The Clippers also got an outstanding defensive play at third base from freshman Sophia LaVallee, who got her glove up to make a great snag on an absolute screamer of a line drive coming right at her head to end the third inning.
“Meleedy is a good pitcher, I think she’s a really good pitcher and only a sophomore,” said Waters. “She has a presence on the mound, too. I wasn’t really sure how it was going to go today, but it worked out well.”
And Amesbury eventually broke through again.
Freshman Lexi LeBlanc started the fourth with a single and scored on a fielder’s choice hit by Lauren Celia. Then with two outs in the inning, Bezanson, a senior captain, got her pitch and drove it over the fence to the deepest part of center field for her first homer of the young spring.
“It was just right down the middle,” said Bezanson. “I saw it and I was like, ‘I’m going to smash this,’ and thankfully it went over the fence.”
Amesbury would score another run in the fifth when LeBlanc doubled home Alana DeLisle, and two more runs in the sixth. In total, Amesbury belted out 15 hits in the win.
“I love the fact that they attacked the ball today,” said Waters. “That’s what we’ve been trying to get them to do, so they’re not taking a lot of pitches. I think when they hit, it’s hard to get away from them. We’re a strong team. and the four seniors we have are outstanding.”
Amesbury is now off until Wednesday when it hosts Rockport at 4 p.m.
“It’s kind of stressful because we all want to go to States again, that’s where we were last year,” said Bezanson. “But, I think we’re going game by game, and we definitely want to win the CAL first.”
Amesbury 9, Newburyport 0
Newburyport (0): Nieve Morrissey cf 3-0-0, Cassidy Bolcome lf 3-0-0, Emily Meleedy p 2-0-0, Emma Keefe ss 3-0-0, Grace Habib c 2-0-0, Sophie LaVallee 3b 2-0-0, Keira Dowell 2b 2-0-0, Isla DeVivo dp 1-0-0, Olivia Skibbee ph 1-0-0, Lea Quintiliani 1b 2-0-0, Matigan Richmond rf 0-0-0. Totals 21-0-0
Amesbury (9): Ella DeLisle c 4-1-1, Ella Bezanson cf 4-2-3, Liv DeLong p 4-0-3, Alex Donnell pr 0-1-0, Izzy Levasseur 1b 4-2-1, Alana DeLisle 3b 4-2-2, Olivia Levasseur ss 3-1-1, Cali Catarius 2b 4-0-0, Lexi LeBlanc lf 3-1-2, Lauren Celia rf 3-0-2. Totals 33-9-15
RBI: A — Bezanson 2, DeLong, O. Levasseur, LeBlanc
HR: Bezanson
WP: DeLong; LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (1-4): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Amesbury (4-0): 4 0 0 2 1 2 0 — 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.