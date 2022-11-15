The past two weeks have been beyond meaningful for the Georgetown football team.
The start of the season was of course tough, which was followed by the mountain of injuries that forced the program to forfeit three straight games. But last week, the “Return of the Royals” saw the team pick up its first win of the season over Excel Academy, and gave the players a highlight to build upon moving forward.
And that only continued last Friday.
With only 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter, senior Jake Thompson broke a 4th-and-inches run straight up the middle for a 37-yard, game-winning touchdown. Moments later, the Royals were celebrating their second straight win after downing East Boston at home, 28-24.
“Big players make big plays in big situations,” said Georgetown coach Mike Hill. “Just find a way to get it done, and Jake found a way. It was another team win. I couldn’t be more proud of these kids.”
Georgetown got a 15-yard Fabio Encarnacion touchdown in the second quarter, but still trailed 16-8 at halftime. Coming out of the break, however, Thomas Cahill capped the team’s opening drive by breaking off a 38-yard TD followed by completing his own conversion to tie it up. East Boston responded with a score and a successful conversion, but Thompson ran in for a 16-yard touchdown to make it 24-22 after three quarters.
A failed conversion loomed large for Georgetown, but ultimately didn’t prove costly.
The two teams traded stops in the fourth, and with the game on the line Thompson broke free for his second score of the night with 40 seconds left. He finished with 71 rushing yards on just 7 carries along with an interception on defense, and Cahill added 82 rushing yards on 7 carries along with 84 receiving yards on 6 catches.
The Royals (2-8) will now gear up to play their annual rivalry game against Manchester-Essex (6-4) on Thanksgiving Day. The Hornets will come in off a loss to Old Colony in the Division 8 quarterfinals last Friday.
Newburyport earns win at Burlington
After getting eliminated in the Division 4 playoffs a week prior to an elite Duxbury squad, the Newburyport football team responded in a big way last Thursday.
Junior quarterback Sean Miles threw two touchdowns and eclipsed the 1,000-yard milestone for the season, as the Clippers traveled down to Burlington and came away with a 42-28 victory. Fellow dual-threat QB Colin Fuller rushed for a team-high 88 yards and two TDs, and Jack Sullivan added both a rushing and receiving score.
Miles finished 9-of-16 for 176 yards and two TDs through the air, and now has 1,080 passing yards for the season. He hit running backs Sullivan and Kane Brennan for scores, and kicker Jan Steinkeller was a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points. Defensively, Ryan Miles led the way with 8 tackles, and Gus Webster added 6 tackles and an interception. Iyobosa Osazuwa also had a pick, both Ben Cook and Logan Jones forced fumbles and Brendon Smith recovered one of those fumbles.
Newburyport (6-4) now prepares to host its annual Thanksgiving Day game against crosstown rival Amesbury (8-1). While the game is still over a week away, there is already an interesting sidebar.
Amesbury will play West Boylston in the Division 7 semifinals this Friday. If it were to win, the question would arise if coach Colin McQueen would play the starters on Thanksgiving Day for fear of injury heading into the following week’s Super Bowl.
Pentucket downed by Greater Lowell
After earning its first win of the season a week prior, the Pentucket football team couldn’t keep the momentum going against Greater Lowell last Thursday.
The Gryphons jumped up to a 34-0 lead at halftime, and cruised to a 34-7 win over the Panthers.
Kevin Reiter hauled in a 19-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Meisner in the fourth quarter for Pentucket (1-9), which will end its season against rival Triton on Thanksgiving Day.
Georgetown 28, East Boston 24
East Boston (1-8): 0 16 8 0 — 24
Georgetown (2-8): 0 8 14 6 — 28
Second Quarter
G — Fabio Encarnacion 15 run (Thomas Cahill pass from Cole Healy)
Third Quarter
G — Cahill 38 run (Cahill run)
G — Jake Thompson 16 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
G — Thompson 37 run (pass failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: GEORGETOWN (24-206): Thomas Cahill 7-82, Jake Thompson 7-71, Charlie Popielski 6-20, Cole Healy 1-15, Fabio Encarnacion 1-15, Manuel Gasca 2-3
PASSING: G — Healy 6-11-0, 87, Thompson 2-4-0, 22
RECEIVING: G — Cahill 6-84, Gasca 1-15, Thompson 1-10
Newburyport 42, Burlington 28
Newburyport Scoring
N — Sean Miles rush (Jan Steinkeller kick)
N — Colin Fuller rush (Steinkeller kick)
N — Fuller rush (Steinkeller kick)
N — Kane Brennan pass from Miles (Steinkeller kick)
N — Jack Sullivan rush (Steinkeller kick)
N — Sullivan pass from Miles (Steinkeller kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (33-261): Colin Fuller 9-88, Kane Brennan 7-80, Sean Miles 8-52, Jack Sullivan 6-39, Bryan Mendez-Heavilin 1-7, Logan Jones 2-(-5)
PASSING: N — S. Miles 9-16-2, 176, Fuller 0-1-0, 0
RECEIVING: N — Sullivan 3-81, Brennan 2-71, Mendez-Heavilin 2-24
Greater Lowell 34, Pentucket 7
Pentucket (1-9): 0 0 0 7 — 7
Greater Lowell (4-6): 14 20 0 0 — 34
First Quarter
GL — Jason Golden 68 pass from Jayson Frasca (Frasca kick)
GL — Axel Diaz 45 run (Frasca kick)
Second Quarter
GL — Frasca 6 pass from Brendan Arsenault (Frasca kick)
GL — Golden 11 pass from Arsenault (Frasca kick)
GL — Aviren Chitpaseuth 18 pass from Arsenault (Frasca kick)
Fourth Quarter
P — Kevin Reiter 19 pass from Caleb Meisner (Henry Hartford kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: PENTUCKET (21-105): Johnny Igoe 13-60, Caleb Meisner 4-21, Nick Carrion 1-17, Jackson Rich 2-6, Henry Hartford 1-1
PASSING: P — Meisner 11-19-1, 118
RECEIVING: P — Aaron Ketschke 5-49, Kevin Reiter 2-33, Igoe 3-29, Taylor Mondor 1-14
