NEWBURYPORT -- For the past week, a North Reading football team that averages more than 40.0 points per game, lets up less than 15.0 and has a loaded roster that made a run to the Division 5 Super Bowl a year ago, was fuming.
After a devastating loss to Amesbury on its home turf with much of the state watching last Friday, whichever CAL team the Hornets had next on their schedule was most likely going to feel that frustration.
Newburyport, unfortunately, happened to be that team.
Senior quarterback Alex Carucci led the way with 270 yards and five total touchdown, as North Reading came into James T. Stehlin Field Friday night and took it to Newburyport to the tune of a 46-7 thumping. The Clippers certainly had their moments, mainly in the second half, but overall it was a pretty classic "get right" game for the Hornets.
"They (North Reading) have big plays," said Newburyport coach Ben Smolski. "They can score a touchdown in a moment's notice, and we weren't able to stop that. It was just simple things we didn't do like setting the edge and some blown coverages, and they were tough. They out-toughed us from the beginning and came after us, and it was hard to come back after that."
It didn't take long for the Hornets (6-1) to set the tone.
After winning the coin toss and electing to receive, junior running back Will Batten fielded the opening kickoff and returned it to the Newburyport 45-yard-line. Two plays later, he broke away along the left edge and sprinted down the sideline for a 31-yard touchdown just 30 seconds into the game. The Hornets then forced a 3-and-out and a punt, and five plays later it was Batten again -- on a 4th-and-2 -- bursting up the middle for a 52-yard score.
A returning All-CAL selection from a year ago, Batten finished with 141 yards and two TDs on just 13 carries.
"I thought it was a good bounce back game from the guys," said North Reading coach Eddie Blum. "They had a good week of practice and really executed well offensively tonight."
Newburyport (4-3) did have an opportunity late in the first quarter to make things interesting. After some good coverage down the field from Kane Brennan and Aidan Blunt forced incompletions, and star linebacker Jack Hadden shot a gap to tackle Batten for a loss, North Reading had to punt deep in its own territory. That set up the Clippers at the Hornets' 35-yard-line with a good chance to cut the deficit in half, but on a 4th-and-3 Jack Sullivan was stuffed for a 1-yard gain.
North Reading would then score on its next four possessions to take a 40-0 lead into halftime.
Carucci hit Ryan McGuire on a 31-yard touchdown strike on the first play of the second quarter, then found top target Craig Rubino for two TDs sandwiched around a 1-yard QB keeper for a score. Newburyport, which came into the game winners of three straight, scored to open the second half when Hadded capped a three-play, 55-yard drive with an 8-yard burst up the middle. Chris Salvatore and Will Walsh then helped the Clippers get a stop on defense, but later in the third quarter Carucci again connected with Rubino on a slant across the middle that went 61 yards to the house.
In total, Rubino caught 7 passes for 174 yards and three TDs.
"Newburyport has some very good linebackers," said Blum. "No. 6 (Hadden) and No. 53 (Brendon Smith) are always flying around the field and making plays. They show up a lot on film, so we had to contend with them. But I thought our guys did a good job of executing the plan to sort of neutralize what they do well."
Newburyport, which came in at No. 17 in the latest Division 4 rankings, did block two PATs on the night. The loss, while tough, will help the Clippers' "strength of schedule" metric, as the team will now regroup for next week's regular season finale against Ipswich.
"The one thing I did tell the kids was that we got out-toughed, but the effort was there until the end," said Smolski. "We're blocking PATs at the end and we're running guys down and making tackles at the end of the game, so I'd say just that all-out effort is what we needed."
Smolski coaches a day after surgery
The Newburyport sideline was missing a key figure during Friday night's game against North Reading.
Head Coach Ben Smolski.
He was still at the game, but instead was coaching from a classroom window way up on the top floor of the high school. That's because just a day prior, on Thursday, Smolski had surgery to repair a torn patella tendon in his left knee he suffered during practice on Monday.
Pacing up and down the sidelines on crutches wasn't going to happen, but missing the game entirely wasn't happening either.
North Reading 46, Newburyport 7
North Reading (6-1): 13 27 6 0 — 46
Newburyport (4-3): 0 0 7 0 — 7
First Quarter
NR — Will Batten 31 run (Matt Guidebeck kick), 11:30
NR — Batten 52 run (kick failed), 7:33
Second Quarter
NR — Ryan McGuire 31 pass from Alex Carucci (kick blocked), 11:52
NR — Craig Rubino 18 pass from Carucci (Guidebeck kick), 6:07
NR — Carucci 1 run (Guidebeck kick), 3:29
NR — Rubino 39 pass from Carucci (Guidebeck kick), 1:29
Third Quarter
PORT — Jack Hadden 8 run (Jan Steinkeller kick), 10:40
NR — Rubino 61 pass from Carucci (kick blocked), 2:56
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: NEWBURYPORT (27-127): Sean Miles 6-38, Jack Sullivan 5-35, Kane Brennan 6-31, Jack Hadden 6-11, Logan Jones 1-11, Colin Fuller 3-1; NORTH READING (22-154): Will Batten 13-141, Otto Indelicato 1-10, Alex Carucci 4-2, Jason Berry 1-2, Ty Rich 2-1, Antonio Ricca 1-(-2)
PASSING: PORT — S. Miles 1-7-0, 12, C. Fuller 1-1-0, 5; NR — A. Carucci 12-18-4, 270, Berry 2-4-0, 27
RECEIVING: PORT — Ryan Miles 2-17; NR — Craig Rubino 7-174, Ryan McGuire 4-85, Indelicato 2-27, Teddy Suny 1-11
