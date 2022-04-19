The bats finally came alive, and Molly LeBel was dynamite on the mound to get Pentucket into the win column this spring.
The freshman pitcher tossed a complete-game gem with 14 strikeouts and only four hits allowed, as Pentucket earned a 11-1 victory over Georgetown on Monday. Nikki Mitchell went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, and senior captain Emma Lopata went 2-for-4 and also drove in three runs.
LeBel has come in and pitched well early on for Pentucket (1-3) this year, but the problem has been run support. Well, she got plenty of that on Monday when her team spotted her five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Pentucket would go on to score one run in both the second and third innings, and two in both the fourth and fifth.
Freshman Kayla Murphy also had a pair of hits, and catcher Ella Agocs went 1-for-3 and scored two runs. The Royals (0-6) scored their one run in the seventh when Gillian Figueroa launched a double to left and McKenzie Riley followed with an RBI-single to right.
Pentucket will host Lynnfield Wednesday at 2 p.m., while Georgetown will be at Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday (10 a.m.) as well.
Johnson tosses 2-hitter to pace Vikings
Mallory Johnson was in the zone on Monday.
The sophomore spun a two-hitter, as Triton earned an 8-3 win over Rockport to improve to 4-2 on the young season. Reagan Haley, Skylar Colburn and Grace Romine paced the Vikings offensively.
For a while, the Triton bats were held in check.
Rockport jumped out to a 2-0 lead after scoring runs in both the fourth and fifth inning. But the Vikings were able to tie it with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, and broke the game wide open with six runs in the sixth. Haley went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in two runs, and Johnson, Colburn, Romine and Madison Jacques each had hits and drove in a run as well.
Triton will host rival Newburyport on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Clippers power past H-W
The Newburyport softball team exploded offensively in an 18-0 win over Hamilton-Wenham on Monday.
The Clippers (2-4) will travel to rival Triton on Wednesday for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.