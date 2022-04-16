GROVELAND -- A message to the rest of the CAL: The longer you let Ethan Hunt stay on the mound, the stronger he's going to get.
It's just the way it's always been.
"Naturally, I've always kind of been a pitcher that gets stronger as the game goes on," said Hunt, who tossed a complete game to lead Pentucket past Triton, 7-4, late Saturday morning. "Ajusting to what their hitters like, reading their swings and kind of seeing what they're swinging at during the game, that's kind of how I feel like I'm able to stay in games longer."
After plunking the first batter of the game and allowing four runs -- three earned -- over the first three innings, Hunt settled down to allow just one hit over the final four. He finished his complete game allowing only three hits with nine strikeouts, and he also cranked a three-run home run to right-center field in the bottom of the first to get Pentucket (1-2) on the board.
For a returning Daily News All-Star, it was the type of day Pentucket has come to expect.
"He started off a little rough, hit the first batter of the game, but other than that he really settled in nicely," said Pentucket coach Kevin Murray. "There were two innings where he got into a little bit of trouble, but other than that he was lights out. He was around the strike zone the whole game, and any time he's around the strike zone he's going to give us a shot to win."
Saturday was also a battle of two teams looking for their first win.
Triton (0-3) jumped out of the gate early and scored twice in the top of the first. After leadoff man Dylan Watson was hit, Cole Daniels laced a single and Watson then scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Joe Abt. Daniels would then advance to third, and later score when starting pitcher Griffin Dupuis helped his cause with a sacrafice fly.
But Pentucket immediately responded.
Trevor Kamuda walked and Kyle Ventola singled to start the game, and up stepped Hunt to the plate. Still probably a little steamed after allowing two runs in the top half, Hunt unloaded on a pitch that carried over the fence in right-center for a three-run bomb.
After two tough losses to start the season, Hunt's blast relieved some of the stress from the Pentucket dugout.
"We just had that chip on our shoulder coming in with two tough losses," said Hunt. "Danvers was a really talented team and we probably should have played better in that game, and Fenwick was a close one. But we knew this game we had a good shot at winning. The defense has been good the past two games, it was just about getting our bats going."
After Hunt's homer, Dupuis settled down himself and tossed three straight scoreless innings for Triton. And the Vikings reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth when Abt blasted a double to deep center field that scored both Watson and Daniels.
But mistakes proved too costly.
Kamuda drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the fifth, stole second and eventually scored on an error to tie the game at 4-4. Then in the sixth, Max Ligols started the inning with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Bryce Winter single. A couple of walks and wild pitches later, and Pentucket found itself up 7-4 heading into the top of the seventh.
"Both games we've had the lead going into the sixth inning, and this is the third game in a row that we've given up the runs in the sixth," said first-year Triton coach Chris Lamothe. "So we're looking at that and have to get past that. (Pentucket's) pitcher settled down over the last few innings and was dominant. But we battled, and we get them again at our place at the end of the year, so hopefully we can get them back."
With a three-run cushion, Hunt jogged back out to finish what he started and got a weak groundout back to him before striking out the final two batters of the game.
"It started off a little shaky," said Hunt. "(Triton has) a really talented start of their lineup. I didn't feel so great coming out of the first two innings, but towards the end of the game I got into a groove and felt pretty good."
Pentucket 7, Triton 4
Triton (4): Dylan Watson cf 2-2-0, Cole Daniels 2b 2-2-1, Joe Abt ss 3-0-1, Griffin Dupuis p 2-0-0, Andrew Johnson 1b 3-0-0, Tyler Egan 3b/p 3-0-1, Jack Lindholm lf 3-0-0, Nick Dupuis c 2-0-0, Zach Godfrey ph 1-0-0, Connor Rumph rf 2-0-0, Kyle Pearson ph 1-0-0. Totals 24-4-3
Pentucket (7): Trevor Kamuda cf 1-2-0, Kyle Ventola c 2-1-1, Ethan Hunt p 4-1-1, Chase Dwight lf 4-0-0, Will Roberts 1b 3-0-0, Max Ligols rf 3-1-1, Bryce Winter ss 3-0-1, Jacob Wright pr 0-1-0, Justin Majka 3b 3-1-1, Alex Robertson ph 0-0-0, James Davis 3-0-0. Totals 26-7-5
RBI: P — Hunt 3, Winter; Majka; T — Abt 3, G. Dupuis
WP: Hunt; LP: G. Dupuis
Triton (0-3): 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 4
Pentucket (1-2): 3 0 0 0 1 3 0 — 7
