The Newburyport track programs, both the boys and girls, have a long and storied history of excellence. But on Wednesday, the boys did something that they hadn't accomplished in a decade.
By earning a 110-35 win over crosstown rival Amesbury, the Clipper boys completed an undefeated regular season to claim the program's first CAL Kinney title since 2012. From the cross country team taking second at the state meet in the fall, to the indoor track and field team winning both the CAL and the Division 4 State championship this winter, it's been a banner year for Newburyport boys track.
On Wednesday, a couple of Clippers were multi-event winners. Junior Ean Hynes, a Daily News All-Star sprinter and hurdler over the winter, won both the long jump (19-1) and the 110 hurdles (16.9). Fellow junior Will Acquaviva also made his mark on the day, winning both the 100-meter (10.7) and 200-meter (22.7) dashes.
Newburyport also got event wins from: Eamonn Sullivan in the shot put (40-7), Jalen Wise in the triple jump (37-0.75), Grayson Fowler in the high jump (6-0), Bradford Duchesne in the mile (4:37), TJ Carleo in the 800 (1:58.6), Matt Murray in the 2-mile (10:29) and the 4x100 relay team of Ryan Azzi, Ryan Miles, Adam Bovee and Zach Rosa.
The closest meet this spring for the Clippers was a 78-67 win over North Reading last week.
Newburyport will now gear up to try and claim the CAL Open title next Friday (5/20) at Triton.
Pentucket girls squeak past Triton
The Pentucket girls needed every placer on Wednesday to pull out the dramatic 75-70 win over Triton.
Emily Rubio won the long jump (16-10), high jump (5-0) and 400 hurdles (66.8) for Pentucket (6-1), and Sage Smith had a great day winning the 200-meter (26.6) while also running on the 4x100 relay with Emily Bethmann and Lia and Summer Goodwin. And besides the relay, Summer Goodwin also won the discus with a throw of 81-2.
For Triton (4-3), Teagan Wilson won the triple jump (35-4) and also ran on the winning 4x400 relay with Ari Basile, Anna Romano and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:18) -- the latter of which also threw 93-4 to win the javelin.
Vikings feel the Burns
Senior Parker Burns won both the triple jump (42-4) and 200-meter (23.1) to help the Triton boys earn an 81-59 win over Pentucket on Wednesday.
The Vikings also got wins from: Jacob Roberge in the pole vault (8-9), Liam Kneeland in the discus (129-9), Eliot Lent in the javelin (132-8), Griffin White in the mile (4:44), Peter Scangas in the 400 (55.0), Bryan Nichols in the 800 (2:10) and Cole Jacobsen in the 2-mile (10:48).
Pentucket got a standout day from Alex Bishop, who won the high jump (6-0) and 110 hurdles (16.7) while also running on the winning 4x400 relay team with Matt Beaulieu, Mike Murphy and Alex Pedersen (3:43.3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.