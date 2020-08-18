Jakob Johnson's road to the NFL has been unlike any other. A native of Stuttgart, Germany, Johnson discovered football as a boy and quickly developed a passion for the game. He moved to Florida for a year of high school football and earned a scholarship to the University of Tennessee in hopes of one day making the NFL, but following his graduation he went undrafted and unsigned by NFL teams in the spring of 2018.
The dream apparently dead, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound fullback returned to Germany and rejoined his old Stuttgart Scorpions club in the German Football League. It was a long way from where he'd been and where he'd hoped to be.
"No offense to guys back home, but the [German Football League] is a little different than professional football here in America," he said. "I think more than anything it gave me a taste of humbleness being back home. My main job wasn't playing football back then, my main job was being a waiter, you know?"
Johnson's rise since then has been nothing short of remarkable. After the summer of 2018, Johnson earned an opportunity to take part in the NFL's International Player Pathway Program. He was assigned to the New England Patriots for training camp last summer, and despite being by Bill Belichick's own admission the longest shot to make the team, he impressed enough to earn a chance to stick around as a member of the team's practice squad.
Then, after longtime fullback James Develin went down with what turned out to be a career-ending neck injury, Johnson made history as the first International Player Pathway Program participant to play in an NFL game.
"He definitely started out as the 91st player on our roster and had a long, long, long way to go back in the spring," Belichick said of Johnson following his NFL debut last September against the New York Jets. "I don't think anybody ever envisioned him being on the roster at that point or even being on the practice squad to tell you the truth."
Johnson later went down with a season-ending shoulder injury of his own, but with the retirement of Develin and newcomer Danny Vitale's decision to opt-out due to Covid-19 concerns, he now enters his second training camp in a much different position than a year ago. Where he was once the biggest underdog in camp, Johnson is now the favorite to succeed Develin as New England's starting fullback.
Since his arrival, Johnson has drawn praise for his work ethic and propensity for delivering bone-rattling hits. Johnson went viral during last year's preseason game against the Titans after demolishing a Tennessee defender to help spring Brandon Bolden for a touchdown run, and this summer he's been a regular fixture in the team's offensive sets at camp.
Tuesday he earned a shoutout in Patriots.com writer Paul Perillo's practice recap, which said Johnson "has impressed with his athleticism and power" and "has shown to be a capable receiver in drills as well." He's also been a fixture on special teams as a blocker and has regularly worked by himself on a blocking sled after practice, something he regularly did last summer as well.
As Johnson tells it, everything about camp this year has been the same, yet different.
"Your rookie year, your head is spinning. You have a lot going on at once," Johnson said. "Having spent all season like everybody getting ready for this and being out there now in training camp, trying to get better, find ways to get better every day, it's a different experience. But it's the same experience, I want to say."
Though Develin's retirement may have opened up an opportunity, Johnson emphasized that Develin has been a great mentor and an amazing guy to learn from since he first joined the team last summer. He added that Develin has continued to stay in touch, sending the fullbacks and tight ends a nice message to help get them fired up for the first day of padded practice.
And if Johnson, who spent his offseason in America and has stayed stateside since the pandemic struck, is able to earn the starting fullback job and complete his improbable journey, he hopes to prove himself a worthy successor.
"We're all in the tight end room. We know the legacy of the room. Great people that played this position here," Johnson said. "So we're just trying to uphold the standard."
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
