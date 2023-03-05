NEWBURYPORT — For a large portion of Sunday’s Division 2 Round of 16 game, the script was playing out eerily similar to last year for the Newburyport boys hockey team.
But this time, the Clippers decided to write a different ending.
A few minutes into overtime, Braeden Curran corralled the puck heading into the offensive zone while three defenders from visiting No. 11 Plymouth South stood between him and the goalie. The senior skated in along the left boards, then cut back to the center near the faceoff circle before unleashing a wrister on goal. It was a beautiful shot that made its way past a defender and into the upper-right corner of the net, but more importantly it was a shot — and goal — that lifted No. 6 Newburyport to a dramatic, 3-2, overtime playoff victory and kept its season alive.
“I just tried to get in as deep as I could and use the defenseman as a screen so the goalie couldn’t see it,” said Curran. “But when I shot it, I knew it was going to go in, I was feeling it. We’re just really, really excited to get this win and move on.”
Once Curran’s blast found the back of the cage, the hundreds packed into the Henry Graf Rink went into a euphoric frenzy along with the team.
Newburyport (11-9-3) now advances to the Division 2 Quarterfinals, where it’ll play No. 3 Canton on Wednesday at the Gallo Arena (Time TBA). It will be a rematch of a game that happened earlier in the season and was won by Canton — the Div. 2 runner-up from last year — 3-0.
“I thought Braeden was skating well the whole game, and it was just a matter of time,” said Newburyport coach Paul Yameen. “We kept telling them, ‘Keep getting pucks to the net, keep getting pucks to the net. It’s going to happen.’ and it did. So, I’m happy for No. 24.”
Sunday’s victory was simply a huge sigh of relief for Newburyport.
Last year, in this exact same round, the Clippers saw their season come to an end with a devastating loss in double-overtime to Norwod, 3-2.
It was a game the Clippers had firmly in hand until surrendering a goal in the final 20 seconds of regulation, and was a feeling nobody on this year’s roster wanted to experience again.
So, after controlling most of the game on Sunday only to see Plymouth South find a goal in the third period to send it to overtime — with it being the exact same score it was against Norwood a year ago — you could imagine the nervousness of the Newburyport faithful in the Graf.
But thankfully, Curran remained calm and flushed the team’s demons from last winter firmly down the drain.
“I was just happy for our guys,” said Yameen.
“I just think we deserve it, and to lose a game like that would have been tough. I thought we did everything we could to win that game. And, you know, one-game playoff you just never know what will happen. So I’m just very happy for our seniors, and we’re looking forward to playing Canton again.”
Perhaps it was the game getting postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to the weather, but regardless it was a slow start for Newburyport.
Plymouth South (12-8-1) came out aggressive, and scored on a 2-on-1 break just over two minutes into the game when Sean McNamara fed Mason Miller for the one-timer. Newburyport goalie Jamie Brooks proceeded to make a couple of nice stops to keep it a one-goal game, and the Clippers finally woke up with a minute left in the period when Jackson DeVivo crashed the net for a rebound and poked one home to make it 1-1 after 15 minutes.
But in the second period, it was all Newburyport.
With forwards like Zach McHugh, Kane Brennan, Charlie Forrest, Tristan Joyce, Will Palermino and Jack Sullivan being strong on the forecheck, the Clippers dominated possession during the second and created a dozen chances. To his credit, Plymouth goalie Tristian Holmes stood on his head and made a handful of highlight-reel saves, but the Clippers finally broke through — again with a minute left in the period — when a rocket from defenseman Ryan Philbin made it a 2-1 game.
As expected, though, Plymouth South came out with more urgency to start the third, and tied the game off a faceoff goal from Carter McNamara with 9:30 left. Newburyport then nearly saw its season end when Plymouth got a point-blank chance late in the period, but senior captain Max Puleo laid it all on the line to dive in front and alter the shot to send it wide — hurting his shoulder on the play.
“He was hurt earlier in the game, too,” said Yameen on Puleo. “So it just shows you one how tough of a kid he is, and how much he wants it.”
Plymouth South nearly won the game again early in the overtime period, but Brooks slid across his crease to make an excellent point-blank kick save to save the season.
Moments later, Curran glided across the blue line, picked his spot and sent the Clippers dancing on to the quarterfinals.
Newburyport 3, Plymouth South 2
Plymouth South (13-8-1): 1 0 1 0 — 2
Newburyport (11-9-3): 1 1 0 1 — 3
Division 2 Round of 16
Goals: N — Jackson DeVivo, Ryan Philbin, Braeden Curran; PS — Mason Miller, Carter McNamara
Assists: N — Tristan Joyce, Colby Arel, Max Puleo, Curran, Caden Eiserman, Charlie Forrest; PS — Sean McNamara, Logan Souza, Owen Day, Liam Kaliher
Saves: N — Jamie Brooks 16; PS — Tristian Holmes 26
