LYNN — You’re a high school senior who just got a call to play in an All-Star game. Initially, you would think a couple of thoughts come to the forefront of your mind, right?
“Wow! I’m grateful to be chosen and happy I get to play one more game.”
Followed by.
“Oh cool, I’ll probably get to meet a lot of new kids from across the state.”
Well, on a sweltering Sunday afternoon, one of those thoughts certainly applied.
The other ... ehhh ... not so much.
In the 11th annual Agganis All-Star boys lacrosse game at Manning Field, a whopping 11 of the 18 players that made up the North All-Stars were from Daily News Area schools. Newburyport led the way with six selections in Jack Hadden, Will Gagnon, Zach McHugh, Oliver Pons, Chris Salvatore and Ryan Philbin, Pentucket had teammates Joe Turpin and Evan Napolitano, Triton had teammates Thomas Cahill and Braeden McDonald, and Amesbury was represented with Brady Cooper.
Throw in two kids from Lynnfield, and it was basically a CAL All-Star party.
“It was great,” said Turpin, a Nichols commit who led Pentucket to the CAL Kinney title and the Division 3 Quarterfinals this spring with his 66 goals.
“A lot of these boys are CAL boys, so it was really nice to be on their team this time. I mean, I had my own teammate with Evan (Napolitano), but to have Lynnfield kids, Newburyport kids and Triton kids, it felt really good. We bonded really well right from the start.”
That chemistry showed.
The North All-Stars trailed 7-2 at one point in the first half, but rallied to a take a 9-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. The game eventually did end in a 10-10 tie, with the South All-Stars getting the qualizer with three minutes to go followed by a frantic final minute with chances for both sides, but it was still quite the comeback regardless.
And all 10 North All-Star goals were scored by Daily News area talent.
Oh yeah, and the team was headed by Triton coach Mike Rice to add even more of a local flair.
“I mean, Turpin, during the regular season he scored a lot on me,” laughed Salvatore, Newburyport’s goalie who helped the team reach the Division 3 Semifinals. “So it was great to actually have him on my team this time scoring on everyone else.”
Both Turpin and Pons led the way with three goals, with Cahill, Cooper, Gagnon and Philbin all adding one. There were of course some cool “rivaly-CAL” moments you only get in All-Star games, like when Pons dished a pretty pass to Cooper who unleashed a rocket for a goal. You also had guys like Hadden and Napolitano — long-stick defenders — taking their fair share of chances on the offensive end trying to connect for an All-Star Game goal.
And to talk about the defense one last time, there was plenty of collegiate talent on display with Hadden (UAlbany), Gagnon (St. Lawrence) and Napolitano (Limestone) all on the same unit sharing the field as teammates.
After the game, Pons was named MVP for the North All-Stars.
It was a deserving choice, but Salvatore certainly made it a more difficult one. With nobody on the North All-Stars all that eager to take faceoffs — and the team trailing 7-4 at halftime — Salvatore stepped up and decided to take on the challenge. He played his normal position, goalie, the entire first half, but for the first time ever walked into the faceoff circle and actually won his first two to help swing momentum.
“This was the first time I’d played anything other than goalie,” said Salvatore, who is hoping to walk-on at UMass Lowell next year. “It was amazing, I had a blast out here. The coaches were amazing, and the rest of the guys were fun to play with. I was definitely grateful for the opportunity.”
But everyone, both on the North and South squads, were just thankful to be able to suit up one last time to end their high school careers.
“It was awesome, I had a great time,” said Gagnon. “It was all the kids we played against all year, so it was great to actually get to play on the same team as them. It was a great run, it was really cool. I think we played well together, too, we looked good out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.