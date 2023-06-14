WOBURN — The job is nearly done, and the Newburyport girls lacrosse team is close to going home for the summer.
But there’s still one more.
One more win, and the Clippers will be crowned Division 3 state champions.
Wednesday afternoon, No. 1 Newburyport traveled down to Woburn for the Division 3 Semifinals and took care of business, racing past a strong No. 4 Foxboro team, 16-6. Through now four playoff wins, the Clippers (20-2) have beat their opponents by a combined score of 74-12.
It’s been pure domination.
“I’m so proud,” said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. “We’ve been to the semis a couple of times with this group, but haven’t been able to push over to the final game. So I’m so proud of them for getting there. We’ve been talking about how grateful we are to still be playing, and the thing I just said to them was that I’m so excited that we get to practice tomorrow.”
Sure, like the Newburyport girls tennis team, you could say that this was expected.
The Clippers cruised to their seventh straight CAL Kinney title this spring, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the Division 3 tournament for the second straight year, and returned a large chunk of last year’s squad that was making a similar run. So when the season started all those months ago, the expectations were that the Clippers would be in this exact situation, playing on the final day of the spring calendar.
But to actually get there, when so much can go wrong along the way, speaks to the team’s focus.
“It feels amazing “ said senior tri-captain Izzy Rosa. “Ever since last year we’ve wanted to get to this point, so it’s just crazy that we’re actually here. But everyone has worked so hard this season, and practices have been as intense as they can be.”
There was also another great sign for Newburyport fans on Wednesday.
While the opening three games of the tournament have been pretty routine affairs with a running clock taking effect sometime in the first half, Foxboro (19-3) presented the toughest challenge yet. Rosa opened the game with a goal, and Olivia McDonald scored shortly after, but the Warriors responded with tallies to make it 1-1, and then 2-2.
But every time the Warriors scored, the Clippers immediately responded.
If there was any momentary adversity, the Clippers handled it in mere seconds.
After it was 2-2, Newburyport went on an 8-goal run to break the game wide open. Foxboro finally broke the streak, but it only took seconds for Anna Affolter to win the draw, pass it up to Rosa, who hit a cutting Olivia McDonald for an immediate response. Moments later, the Clippers went into halftime leading 12-3.
“Yeah I thought they responded really well,” said Batchelder.
“We watched Foxboro and we knew they had those three strong lefties, and they cut really hard and work really hard to get the ball to those great shooters. So for us, we knew we could beat them with our transition and at the draw, which is what ended up happening, and then we just wanted to stay composed.”
It was more of a back-and-forth second half, as, to their massive credit, the Warriors fought hard to keep the game from entering a running clock. But when the airhorn went off, the Clippers raced to junior goalie Kate Keller (10 saves) in celebration of their title berth.
A date and time is not yet set, but Newburyport will play No. 6 Norwell in the finals.
McDonald led the way on Wednesday with five goals, sophomore Reese Bromby added four, and Rosa finished with three goals and two assists.
Newburyport 16, Foxborough 6
Division 3 Semifinals
Goals: Olivia McDonald 5, Reese Bromby 4, Izzy Rosa 3, Lilly Pons, Rita Cahalane, Anna Affolter, Maddie Heath
Assists: Rosa 2, Affolter
Saves: Kate Keller 10
Foxborough (19-3): 3 3 — 6
Newburyport (20-2): 12 4 — 16
