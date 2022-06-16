With all the winning Amesbury High has done on the softball diamond over the last four years – a sparkling 47-6 record – there remains one final jewel left to place.
Saturday evening (5 p.m.) at UMass Amherst, the Indians look to finish the job against Joseph Case High School in the Division 4 state finals.
This Amesbury group has been there before, dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker to Turners Falls a year ago in the state title game.
“It’s pretty much the same team,” said senior quad-captain Alana DeLisle. “We definitely learned from it. It was tough for all of us. We had to pick each other up. We’re definitely lucky to have a second chance.”
That second chance comes with a caveat. The second-seeded Indians, now 23-1, face a stern challenge from No. 5 Case (19-5) – a team that has outscored the postseason opposition by a margin of 35-3.
“It definitely feels a lot like last year, how hard we’ve been working all year long,” said Amesbury lefty Liv DeLong. “I think the experience will help, the nerves and anxiety playing in the semis and finals last year. I think we can use that to our advantage.”
Unlike a year ago when Amesbury entered the state tourney at a perfect 12-0, the Indians dropped their regular-season finale this time around in the finals of the Methuen Invitational Tournament to the host team – a Methuen team that reached the Division 1 Final Four.
DeLisle says that experience, dropping a game, might actually pay some dividends, especially if things get a little gnarly on Saturday night.
“I think the loss was really good for us We learned about losing before it was such a huge game,” the University of Southern Maine-bound DeLisle said. “We just kept fighting till the end until we lost. I think it was really good for us.
“I think we’ve learned how important it is to stay together as a team if things don’t go your way.”
Case, the public high school in Swansea, reached the finals with a dramatic 2-1 win over Littleton High in the semis.
Hailey Berube will be in the circle for the Cardinals.
Amesbury has its focus set on its own performance. Both DeLisle and DeLong have been dominant times this year and over the past four years.
They appreciate, for sure, the goals the program has had along the way.
“It’s pretty amazing, just to think about what we’ve accomplished in the last two years,” said DeLisle.
“We’ve been playing together a lot of years, and we’re also super close with the underclassmen, playing with them a long time. That’s been a huge part of our success. We’re all friends.”
Win or lose, it’s the final chapter, and the Indians know it.
“Especially being a senior, we want to end on a good note,” DeLong said. We’ve played well all season. This has to be our best game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.