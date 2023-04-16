NEWBURYPORT — There’s been a pretty relaxed vibe surrounding the Newburyport baseball team through its first four games this spring.
Sometimes, a bit too relaxed for Coach Mark Rowe’s liking.
But more importantly, the Clippers aren’t playing — or acting — like a team scared of expectations. There’s been one slip-up when they laid an egg and struggled against Whittier in the season opener. But ever since, it’s been three straight solid wins, highlighted by Saturday’s 11-1 beatdown in six innings against a North Reading team that came into Pettingell Park undefeated.
So why is that important?
Well, for starters, expectations are always high in Newburyport. You know, there’s a good reason why the program has finished atop the CAL Kinney standings — either by itself or tied — in each of the past two seasons.
But last year’s memorable run to the Division 3 state title game as the tournament’s No. 10 seed was a whole different ride. The Clippers were playing some excellent baseball down the stretch, and gave undefeated and nationally-ranked Austin Prep all it could handle before falling in the championship, 2-1.
The “pressure” to get back there, though, is not something that this year’s squad is concerning itself with.
“We’re just trying to stay away from all that stuff,” said junior shortstop Jack Sullivan. “We know that, with that state championship run last year, people are going to be coming for us. But we just know that we have to do our thing, focus on the CAL first and then hopefully make it to the tournament.”
It’d be tough to fault anyone for believing the Clippers could get back there.
Sure, two-time Daily News MVP Jack Fehlner is off playing for Roanoke College in Virginia. But returning Daily News All-Star Charlie Forrest — a Hobart commit — is back to headline a rotation that also includes Harvard commit Owen Tahnk, who hit .384 last spring but didn’t pitch due to injury. Both have improved at the plate as well, and the Clippers also welcomed back Connor Stick (.363 last year), Max Puleo (.343), Jack Sullivan (.317) and Steve Lawton to the lineup.
And early this spring, it appears guys like Eli Suchecki, Will Walsh and Ben Cook have made major strides forward as ballplayers.
“We always have high expectations,” said Rowe. “I don’t think the kids feel any pressure at all on that. I think that we know we’re a pretty good team, and we know what we’re capable of. We have a lot of kids here that have been there, that were there with us last year and want to get back. So they know how to prepare and how to go.”
Hence, a more relaxed vibe.
But still plenty serious when it’s time to get down to work and play ball.
Suchecki got the start on Saturday and tossed the first two innings allowing just one hit. North Reading (3-1) scored when leadoff man Ryan McGuire reached on an error to start the game, stole two bags and came home on a Aldo Vittozzi suicide bunt, but the Hornets were shut out after that.
Newburyport took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second off a Forrest RBI-single and Sullivan two-run triple, and didn’t look back from there. The Clippers added two runs each in the third and fourth, three in the fifth to go up 10-1, then ended the game via 10-run mercy rule in the sixth when Forrest ripped a “walk-off” single to score Tahnk.
“We just came out with a lot of energy, played hard and got the bats going early,” said Lawton. “We’re just trying to keep the rally going, honestly. First step is to try and bring the CAL title back again.”
Sullivan finished 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI, Forrest went 2-for-2 with two RBI and a pair of walks, and Stick went 2-for-4 with a run driven in. Tahnk also went 2-for-3 at the dish with two runs scored, and came on to pitch to start the third inning and ended up getting the win. The righty is still working his way back to full form after not throwing much last spring, but had his best outing of the young season on Saturday tossing four scoreless innings with four strikeouts while surrendering just two hits.
“It was a good effort today,” said Rowe. “We played very good defensively, Jack especially had a great game at short. So all of those things helped, and offensively we had a good day as well.”
Newburyport 11, North Reading 1
Newburyport (11): Jack Sullivan ss 4-1-3, Steve Lawton cf 2-1-0, Jackson DeVivo ph 1-0-0, Max Puleo dh 4-0-1, Connor Stick 2b 4-0-2, Eli Suchecki p/lf 4-1-1, Colin Klapes lf 1-0-0, Owen Tahnk p 3-2-2, Will Walsh rf 3-1-1, Ben Cook c 2-2-0, Charlie Forrest 1b 2-3-2, Parker Cowles 3b 0-0-0. Totals 30-11-12
RBI: Sullivan 3, Forrest 2, DeVivo, Puleo, Stick
WP: Tahnk (4 IP, 0 ER, 4 K)
North Reading (3-1): 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Newburyport (3-1): 0 3 2 2 3 1 — 11
