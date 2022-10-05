It was one of those weeks. I get about one or two per season.
Only one entry beat me.
There were five or six tossup games in Week 4, and I was correct on four of them.
And, of course, I picked against the Patriots, which almost came back and bit me.
Picking 12 winners out of 15 games -- with eight of those being road teams and six of them being underdogs -- is saying something.
Yes, I was a little lucky.
I don't think there is a great team in 2022.
I have the Bills and Kansas City as very good. The Eagles, for now, as good, with the Bucs.
Everyone else is decent, average or below average, sort of bunched up in a ball. There are 15 teams at 2-2. Enough said.
By the way, this is the second week out of four in which less than 10 entries won T-shirts.
Week 5 is an interesting one in that the odds for only six games will be about a field goal or less. It was an amazing 13 games two weeks ago.
The Patriots are favored by 3 points with Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Lions on Sunday. That seems a little high with a rookie quarterback.
Was the Patriots "good" performance in Green Bay "Fool's gold"? Did the Packers take them lightly? Aren't the Lions the "darling" of the NFL because of their appearance on "Hard Knocks" on HBO.
That Patriots-Lions game, in my opinion, will probably decide a lot of the T-shirt winners in Week 5.
Week 4 winners
Mark Daigle of Newburyport
