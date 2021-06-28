AMESBURY – When you’re averaging more than 13 runs per game, you don’t need much defensive assistance. But that doesn’t mean gifts aren’t welcome.
Looking to advance to the state final for the first time since 2005, sectional champion Amesbury took advantage of eight Case errors en route to a convincing 11-1 victory Monday afternoon in the Division 3 state semifinals. The Indians (16-0) will be after the program’s fifth state title and first since 2000 when it hosts West champion Turners Falls (17-0) in Wednesday’s championship.
Trailing by a run and with only three hits through four, Amesbury coach Jacquie Waters was looking for some momentum.
“On the bench it was dead,” Waters said. “It was like scary dead … We didn’t practice (Sunday) which is something we never do. We always practice the day before a game. The heat was bad, and I made a decision, and to be honest with you, not the right one.”
A one-out double by sophomore Lauren Celia in the fifth provided the needed spark that classmate Ella DeLisle immediately flamed with an RBI single to tie the game. That’s when the visiting Cardinals turned friendly as Ella Bezanson, Olivia DeLong and Izzy Levasseur each reached by error before scoring. Olivia Levasseur capped the six-run, five-error frame with a fielder’s choice before scoring on Alana DeLisle’s single.
“We were a little flat then (Celia and Ella DeLisle) hit it,” said Alana DeLisle. “And then everybody started hitting it.”
Olivia DeLong got the start on the mound, working three innings while allowing a third-inning earned run that scored on her second wild pitch of the frame. Waters then turned to co-ace Alana DeLisle to start the fourth.
“We seem to jump start behind her,” Waters said. “And plus having Olivia over at first base becomes huge. There were a couple throws that came in really high and she makes the play. (Defense) was one of the factors (for the change), but Alana throws a ton of junk and just keeps everyone off balance.”
The two junior pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and one walk, allowing four hits.
In the sixth, Amesbury once again made good use of Case’s defense to score the final five runs. Izzy Levasseur and Julia Campbell had RBI singles while Olivia Levasseur and Cali Catarius had run-scoring ground outs. But two more Cardinal errors played big.
“This wasn’t our best game,” Case coach Shannon Silva said. “They were the better team. You can’t have eight errors against a good team and expect to win the game. Not at this stage. But we knew one run wasn’t going to be enough and our bats weren’t there.”
Now the Indians are one game away from an undefeated state championship campaign.
“I’m very excited for the game,” Alana Delisle said of the showdown with Turners Fall. “At first beating (perennial power) St. Mary’s (in the North final) was the big thing. Now it’s a state title. Everyone is super excited and ready.”
Amesbury will host the state championship game at Amesbury Middle School on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
***
Amesbury 11, Case 1
Division 3 State Semifinals
Case (1): Smity lf 3-1-2, Yost 2b 2-0-0, Silva c 3-0-1, Orton 3b 3-0-0, Sirois rf 3-0-1, Berube p 2-0-0, Moniz ph 1-0-0, Picard ss 2-0-0, Pinto dp 3-0-0, Medeiros 1b 0-0-0, Pelletieri cf 2-0-0. Totals 24-1-4
Amesbury (11): E. DeLisle c 4-2-3, Bezanson cf 3-2-0, DeLong p/1b 4-2-0, I. Levasseur 1b/3b 4-2-2, O. Levasseur ss 3-2-0, A. DeLisle 3b/p 4-0-2, Arsenault dp 2-0-0, Campbell lf 2-0-1, Catarius 2b 3-0-0, Deacon ph 1-0-0, Celia rf 4-1-1. Totals 34-11-9
RBI: C – None; A – E. DeLisle, DeLong, I. Levasseur, O. Levasseur, A. DeLisle, Campbell, Catarius
WP: A. DeLisle (8-0); LP: Berube
TBA (10-4): 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1
Amesbury (16-0): 0 0 0 0 6 5 0 — 11
