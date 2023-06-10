NEWBURYPORT -- With how Saturday's Division 3 Quarterfinal game was going, and more importantly the score posted on the board at James T. Stehlin Stadium at halftime, you couldn't be blamed if you expected to see some sunken heads in the Newburyport huddle.
The reality: Just the opposite.
Over and over again, the same three words were being repeated by assistant coaches and captains alike, every time with an ear-to-ear smile, "What an opportunity!"
The scoreboard might have shown the No. 3-seeded Clippers losing, 7-4, and if you were among the hundreds in attendance you watched as a No. 6 Dracut team pretty much controlled play in the first half.
But these Clippers were far from dead. They had an opportunity to take.
Led by the calling card of the team all season, its defense, Newburyport completely flipped the script with an epic, dominant second-half performance. The Clippers held the Middies to just one goal over the final 24 minutes of the game, keeping their season alive while punching their ticket to the Division 3 Semifinals with a comeback, 11-8 victory.
"We're feeling really good," said junior Owen Kreuz, who led the team with five goals. "The coaches on the bench were getting us hyped up at halftime, the captains were getting us hyped up, and it was just do-or-die.
"But the boys just want to keep playing."
As the final seconds ticked away, those same three words were being shouted to the heavens while the Clippers (15-6) sprinted out to celebrate with senior goalie Chris Salvatore. Despite how poorly that first half went, the Clippers never lost the opportunity to change the narrative -- to see how their season was coming to an end, and do something about it.
So they did.
"Just the way they dug out that second half and how hard they played, it's just a testament to how hard they've worked all year," said Newburyport coach Josh Wedge, who went on to talk about his "special" senior class.
"They had Senior Week last week, and in the past that's been a tough thing with how much they have going on. But our seniors requested to practice at 6 a.m. every day the week before playoffs, so we could make sure we had full team practices. None of them batted an eye, they were all here bright and early, and we had some great practices."
The result: A trip to the Division 3 Semifinals.
Dracut (16-5) -- a squad that beat a Pentucket team that beat Newburyport twice this season -- came out of the gate firing. With senior Rutgers commit Brock Desmarais doing his thing and winning the majority of the faceoffs, the Middies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on goals from Owen French, Asher Talbot and Timin Carter.
Logan Jones finally stopped the bleeding after finishing a great run down the length of the field with a wormburner, and Kreuz scored his first to make it 3-2. But a Colby Downer goal made it 4-2 after the first quarter, and Dracut took a 7-4 lead into the break with Kreuz scoring the only two second-quarter goals for the Clippers.
For how the first half looked, though, the second was entirely the opposite.
"I just think we settled in," said Wedge. "We weren't recovering in the first half, but in the second half we recovered so much better. (Dracut) wasn't able to get the looks on the back side that they had in the first half."
With Jack Hadden, Will Gagnon, Jones and Duncan Coir leading the defensive unit, the Middies barely got any good looks in the second half and had triple the amount of turnovers. Both teams traded possession to start the third, but Zach McHugh finally scored midway though the quarter to make it 7-5. Following subsequent goals from Carter Scott and Oliver Pons, we miraculously had a 7-7 game heading into the fourth, as the Clippers held the Middies scoreless over the frame.
So 12 minutes left. Who wants it more?
Kreuz gave Newburyport its first lead of the game at the 9:48 mark of the fourth, and after another Dracut turnover it was Hadden scoring to make it a two-goal cushion. The Middies finally ran a clean offensive play and got an open look, but Salvatore got his chest on it for a back-breaking save.
Even better for the Clippers, it led to a Colin Fuller goal on the other end.
Dracut scored its first goal of the second half with 4:15 left to make it 10-8, but Kreuz immediately responded with a rocket into the upper-left corner for his fifth of the game.
Moments later, the celebration was on.
And speaking of Pentucket, there's a 50% chance we could get a CAL rival showdown in the semifinals. The No. 2 Panthers play No. 7 Falmouth in the quarterfinals on Sunday (noon, at Whittier Tech), with the winner set to play the Clippers.
"I've had confidence in this team the whole time," said Kreuz. "I think we're a state championship team."
Newburyport 11, Dracut 8
Division 3 Quarterfinals
Goals: Owen Kreuz 5, Logan Jones, Zach McHugh, Carter Scott, Oliver Pons, Jack Hadden, Colin Fuller
Assists:
Saves: Chris Salvatore 6
Dracut (16-5): 4 3 0 1 — 8
Newburyport (15-6): 2 2 3 4 — 11
