It’s been a fantastic winter season on the court for both the Immaculate Conception boys and girls basketball teams. Both ran through their regular seasons in the North Shore Catholic Elementary School Basketball League undefeated, and last week both won league championships.
Quite an accomplishment considering the school didn’t have a season last year due to the pandemic.
“Both groups, the boys and the girls, especially this grade-8 group, they have loved basketball for as long as I can remember,” said boys coach Peter Nazzaro. “We could tell from the start of the year that it was going to be a good group.”
And for the boys, it was a “Year of Firsts.”
Going undefeated in the league for the first time was the start, but the team capped the league year by claiming the program’s first ever North Shore championship. In the title game, the Pelicans were facing a strong Saints Academy (Beverly) team without top scorers Gregory D’Ambrosio and Thomas Thoreson — who combined for over 40 points in the semifinal win. But, a deep team, the Pelicans saw Ben Cormier and Matthew Nazzaro step up to drop season-highs of 24 and 23 points, respectively, to pace the 61-45 win.
With the win — and the league title — Immaculate Conception qualified for the Archdiocese of Boston Tournament championship for the first time. The game was on Sunday, and the Pelicans didn’t stop winning. They beat a South Shore school, St. Catherine, 47-29 to now advance to the New England CYO Championship in Burlington, V.T. next weekend. The eight teams that win their region advance to New England’s. The Pelicans will be playing a team from Bridgeport, Conn. in the quarterfinals.
The games will be played between April 2-3.
“We’re moving on to the New England tourney for the first time ever and the boys are excited for sure,” said Nazzaro. “They’ve been the true definition of a team. They’re so committed and all they want to do is see each other succeed. They’ve gelled from Day 1 and they’re all good friends. We’re all really proud of them. It’s just been a great experience for sure.”
For the girls, it was another normal year of winning.
After also going undefeated during the regular season, Immaculate Conception played Saints Academy (Beverly) in the NSCESBL championship and came out with a hard-fought 40-34 win. After building a double-digit lead in the first half, IC held off a furious Saints rally to hold on late. Emma Finch led the Pelicans with 12 points, Brittney Figulski added 8 and Piper Herndon chipped in 6. Maeve McCarty, Becca Hussey, Fiona Delisle, and Milena Mataac — whose and-1 late in the game helped secure the win — also chipped in offensively.
This is the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the IC girls have won the NSCESBL regular season and playoff championship.
“It’s been a really fun year and the girls have done great,” said girls assistant coach Francis Mataac. “I think that we knew they’d win more than they lost. But, you never know how strong other teams are going to be, especially since we didn’t get to have a season last year.
“But the girls worked hard and did amazing.”
Unfortunately, the girls saw their season come to an end on Sunday with a 41-25 loss to St. Catherine in the Archdiocese of Boston tournament finals.
Still, it was a season to remember for both programs.
The boys will be trying to bring home the school’s first ever New England championship. Three girls teams (2015, 2016, 2019) have advanced to New England’s, but each came up just short.
