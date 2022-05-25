GROVELAND — The jerseys will stay with the same “Pentucket” logo across the front for the rest of the season, but for the softball team — and the rest of the school’s athletic programs — they’ll have to get use to a rebrand.
They are Panthers now.
And for their first game with the new nickname, Kayla Murphy and the Panthers certainly made it a memorable one.
A freshman, Murphy launched not one, but two home runs over the Groveland Pines fence, and finished with five RBI to lead Pentucket to a much-needed 7-5 win over Newburyport. The Panthers (9-8) were at No. 30 in the MIAA Division 3 power rankings, but after Wednesday the team has now picked up three wins since the last time the rankings were released.
With two games against Lawrence on Thursday and one against Triton on Sunday, Pentucket needs just one more win to clinch an automatic spot in the playoffs by finishing with a .500 record.
“It was a really important win,” said Murphy. “Honestly though, I wasn’t thinking about that, I was thinking about the game and trying to stay in the game.”
The Pentucket school committee revealed the new Panther logo on Tuesday after over a year with no nickname. The school chose to retire its previous “Sachem” mascot — which was first adopted by the district in 1958 — in October of 2020.
“I was a Panther at Plymouth State, so I love it,” said Pentucket coach Deb Smith. “I think it’s great. The Pentucket Panthers. They’re so excited to say it, but the seniors want to wait until they leave to say it. I love it though, we’re excited.”
And Pentucket was definitely excited after picking up the win.
It started in the bottom of the second inning when Emma Lopata drew a two-out walk followed by a Sydney Pichette single. Leadoff hitter Kedra Griffin (3-for-4) then stepped to the plate and ripped one of her three singles to score the game’s first run.
Newburyport (9-11) responded in the top of the fourth when Emma Keefe singled home Sydney Bolcome, and a Sophie LaVallee sacrifice fly scored Emily Meleedy to make it 2-1. But in the bottom half of the inning, with two outs, Murphy blasted a two-run shot to left center to put Pentucket back on top.
And she was just getting started.
After gunning down what would have been the tying run at the plate in the top of the fifth inning, Pentucket came up in the bottom half and scored four runs to take a 7-2 lead. The big hit of the inning was again Murphy, who on the secod pitch she saw drove another bomb directly over the 195-foot sign in dead center field.
“It felt really good,” said Murphy. “I haven’t hit an over-the-fence home run ever, so it was really nice to finally get one. and then the second one came and it was just awesome. The first one I was pretty much shocked that it went over the fence, but the second one I felt it off my bat that it was a good hit.”
True to form, though, Newburyport didn’t quit.
With two outs in the top of the seventh, the Clippers got runners on second and third after a Meleedy double. Emma Keefe then reached on an error that scored a pair, and after a Grace Habib single LaVallee stepped up and ripped another RBI-single to make it 7-5.
But LeBel settled down, and got a groundout to end the game.
“We always make comebacks, but we start slow,” said Newburyport coach Bob Gillepsie. “And we haven’t been a good road team all year long, so we’ll have to figure that out as we go forward. It was a tough loss.”
Meleedy was strong for the Clippers with 11 strikeouts, and she also went 2-for-2 at the plate while being intentionally walked twice.
LeBel, only a freshman as well, was equally up to the task. The area’s leader in strikeouts, she added four more while holding a potent Port offense to seven hits.
“That was amazing, everyone did their job today,” said Smith. “I mean, Kayla Murphy crushed it with those home runs. We scored early, which we need to do. When we don’t score early, we have to play catch-up a lot. But we got up early and stayed on (Meleedy). Emily is an unbelievable pitcher and an unbelievable player, and you have to go after her first pitch. So we told our girls to be aggressive today and not to wait around. But everyone did their job and we made plays defensively.”
Pentucket 7, Newburyport 5
Newburyport (5): Nieve Morrissey cf 4-0-0, Sydney Bolcome lf 3-2-1, Emily Meleedy p 2-2-2, Emma Keefe ss 4-1-1, Grace Habib c 4-0-1, Sophie LaVallee 3b 3-0-2, Maddie McLeod 2b 4-0-0, Keira Dowell rf 3-0-0, Olivia Skibbee dp 2-0-0, Lea Quintiliani 1b 0-0-0, Ella Rogers cr 0-0-0. Totals 29-5-7
Pentucket (7): Kendra Griffin cf 4-1-3, Kayla Murphy ss 4-2-2, Nikki Mitchel 2b 4-0-2, Meg Hamel lf 4-0-1, Jocelyn Bickford dp 4-0-1, Ella Agocs c 3-0-0, Bailey Stock rf 3-0-0, Emma Lopata 3b 2-3-0, Sydney Pichette 1b 3-1-2, Molly LeBel p 0-0-0. Totals 31-7-11
RBI: P — Murphy 5, Griffin; N — LaVallee 2, Keefe
WP: LeBel; LP: Meleedy
Newburyport (9-11): 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 — 5
Pentucket (9-8): 1 0 0 2 4 0 0 — 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.