WEST NEWBURY -- In many aspects, it's been a roller-coaster season for the Pentucket girls basketball team.
There's been more highs than lows, but the team definitely reached the bottom of a hill back in early January when they got blown out up at rival Newburyport, 47-30. You could even go back as recently as Tuesday, when the Panthers traveled up to North Reading having won 9 of their last 10, but didn't play their best in what ended up being a tough 49-40 setback.
So how would the Panthers respond from both of those sour memories when the Clippers came to town for the rematch Thursday night?
Answer: Excellently.
Thanks to a season-high 26 points from senior captain Alyssa Thompson, Pentucket earned its payback with an epic 57-53 overtime victory over Newburyport in front of a packed house. Unlike last year when these two teams met on the final day of the CAL calendar, Thursday night's game wasn't for the CAL Kinney title -- as the Clippers had already clinched it.
But with the Division 2 state tournament just around the corner, both teams just received a top-notch primer on what those playoff environments are going to be like.
"It meant everything to get this one," said Thompson, who scored 18 of her points in the first half. "We lost to them pretty bad the last time, and I felt that we had been disrespected this season. So we had to go out and play for each other and get this win."
When it mattered most, Pentucket (15-5) always made a play.
Only Wachusett -- the No. 4-ranked team in Division 1 -- had found a way to beat Newburyport (16-2) this winter, and with 90 seconds left in regulation it looked like the Clippers were headed towards an undefeated year in the CAL. All-Star forward Emma Foley converted a layup in transition, and junior Olivia McDonald swished a massive 3-pointer to put the Clippers up 48-43 with 1:36 left.
After a hard-fought 30 minutes, it looked like the Panthers may have run out of steam.
But after a timeout, Bethany Cloutier drove hard into the lane before kicking out to a wide-open Abby Dube, who set her feet and drilled a 3 to make it a two-point game. As the home crowd erupted, a faint whistle could be heard from the sideline. When's Dube's shot went up, both teams started to battle under the basket for a potential rebound, and after it went in Foley was called for a foul as multiple girls hit the floor. Seeing as the Clippers were already over the limit, the foul put Dube on the free throw line for two shots, and the senior calmly knocked them both down to tie the game at 48-48.
A Newburyport turnover gave Pentucket the final shot, and a Thompson 3 looked on line before hitting the back iron.
So, fittingly, the game went to overtime.
"Coach just told us to stay composed and to stay positive," said Dube, who finished with 16 points and was a perfect 8-of-8 from the line. "The bench was really great today in keeping that positivity. There were so many moments where we could have shut down and got overly negative, which we've done in the past. So I'm just so thankful for the bench because they stayed up all game and helped us through it."
Newburyport then suffered a big blow early in the OT period when Foley -- the area's leading scorer at 19.8 ppg -- fouled out. Still, even after Thompson opened the period with a pair of free throws, the Clippers took a 53-50 lead off back-to-back buckets from Olivia Foley and Makenna Ward and a free throw from Laney Schwab.
But that's when Dube took control.
The Daily News All-Star got fouled on two straight possession, and made all of her free throws to put the Panthers back on top. Then after another stop on defense, Thompson got fouled with 20 seconds left and made 1-of-2 to push the lead to 55-53. Newburyport opted for a go-ahead 3-point attempt, but it hit the front of the rim and it was none other than Dube who got the rebound. She got fouled again and confidently made both free throws, basically icing the game at 57-53 with five seconds left.
Pentucket was 9-of-10 from the free throw line in overtime. Dube herself was 6-of-6.
"I mean, Newburyport is one of the best teams in the state, and they beat us pretty handily the first time," said Pentucket coach John McNamara. "So we wanted to avenge that. We've just been up and down all year, we've been inconsistent. But tonight we put it together, and it was a nice win against a quality team. I think (Newburyport) is going to make a deep, deep run in the tournament. They've got everything."
Thompson and Dube ran the show offensively for the Panthers, but credit needs to be given to Cloutier, Audrey Conover, Ava DiBurro and Gabby Bellacqua for their effort defensively.
For Newburyport, Foley still finished with a team-high 14 points. McElhinney added 11 on three 3s, McDonald hit a pair of 3s and had 8, and both Ward and Brela Pavao chipped in 7.
Both teams will now play in the heralded St. Mary's Spartan Classic to get two more solid tune-up games before the playoffs.
"Down the stretch (Pentucket) made plays and they made their free throws," said Newburyport coach Karen Grutchfield. "We had some self-inflicted wounds with some missed layups and free throws. But (Pentucket) is tough, they're so well-coached and we got beat. They beat us. So, it's excellent preparation for the state tournament, and hopefully we'll learn from it."
Pentucket 57, Newburyport 53 (OT)
Newburyport (53): Deirdre McElhinney 4-0-11, Olivia McDonald 3-0-8, Makenna Ward 2-3-7, Brela Pavao 3-1-7, Laney Schwab 0-2-2, Olivia Foley 2-0-4, Emma Foley 6-2-14. Totals 20-8-53
Pentucket (57): Audrey Conover 2-2-6, Bethany Cloutier 2-2-6, Alyssa Thompson 8-7-26, Sophia Bellacqua 0-0-0, Kate Conover 0-0-0, Ava DiBurro 0-1-1, Abby Dube 3-8-16, Gabby Bellaqua 1-0-2, Amelia Crowe 0-0-0. Totals 16-20-57
3-pointers: P — Thompson 3, Dube 2; N — McElhinney 3, McDonald 2
Newburyport (16-2): 16 10 11 11 5 — 53
Pentucket (15-5): 15 11 13 9 9 — 57
