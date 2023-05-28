Of course, longtime Pentucket track coach Steve Derro has the ultimate trust, belief and confidence in every single one of his athletes.
Truth be told though, heading into the two-day Division 5 State Championship over the weekend, he was going to be happy if his boys squad finished anywhere inside of the top-5. But, based strictly on the seed times heading into it and where his guys stood comparatively, he was completely justified in his thought process.
The Panthers were by no means the favorite.
But what’s that old football saying: Any given Sunday?
In this case, that “any given Sunday” was a two-day masterclass where the Pentucket boys collectively put together their best performances of the season. The Panthers got two event wins and three seconds, outperformed numerous seed times, and needed every single point to produce a rather shocking finish and win their first ever Division 5 State Championship with 66 points — just edging out powerhouse Norwell in second (64).
“It was an unbelievable meet,” said Derro. “Just about everyone performed higher than they were seeded. Coming in I was hoping for a top-5, but after we finished Day 1 ahead I thought to myself, ‘Oh wow, we have a chance!’
“I said beforehand that it would have to take a perfect meet for us to win, and it really was just that. Just one after the other kids overperformed and overperformed. It was fantastic.”
With the final score being that tight, there was of course some drama.
The last event of the day was the 4x400, and Norwell came in as the top seed and won the event with a stellar time (3:26.63). But the Pentucket team of Owen Tedeschi, Stratton Seymour, Jackson Beauparlant and Braeden Roche — seeded fifth heading into the event — smashed their season best by an incredible four seconds, running to a surprising second in 3:31.47 to put the Panthers up by two.
All that was left to be posted was the long jump.
And after those results came in and showed no Norwell scorers inside the top-8, the Pentucket celebration was on.
“It was fun to watch,” said Derro.
“There were all psyched up and excited after those long jump results finally came in. But they’ve earned it for sure. They’ve all worked really hard this season, and I’m excited for them that they put it together at the same time.”
As far as event wins — and Division 5 state champions — were concerned, Pentucket got two of them from Joel Spaulding with a personal-best 100-meter (11.02), and the 4x100 relay team of Spaulding, Jackson Neumann, Kade Dennis and Yanni Kakouris. The group was seeded sixth heading into the event, but shattered the school record with a blazing 43.10 (previous record 43.83) to win gold and qualify for Meet of Champions next week.
Kakouris himself had a monster day, winning in the relay before adding a second in the 200 (22.61) and a fourth in the 100 (11.16). Will Pessina chipped in a second in the discus (142-6), Seymour finished third in the Pentathlon (2,495 points) and fifth in the 400 hurdles (59.12), and Neumann was fifth in the triple jump (42-6.75)
The Pentucket girls placed 15th out of 36 scoring teams at the Division 5 State Championship with 17.5 points. Senior star Sage Smith led the way with a third-place finish in the 100 (12.58) and an eighth in the long jump (16-8.50), and sophomore Wynter Smith finished fourth in the high jump (5-2) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.17).
Div. 5 States Triton: Girls finish third, while Burns wins triple jump for boys
The Triton girls also had an excellent showing at the Division 5 State Championship, finishing third out of 36 scoring teams with 51 points. CAL friend and powerhouse North Reading dominated its way to the state title with 125 points, while Weston (59) was second.
The Vikings had a state champion with its winning 4x400 relay team of Sophia Lesinski, Arianna Basile and sisters Aleyo and Janet Amasa-Titus (4:02.99). Lesinski ran a blazing 1:05.29 to take second in the 400 hurdles, Aleyo Amasa-Titus added a fifth in the 200 (26.72), and the 4x800 team of Erin Wallwork, Robin Sanger, Avery Upite and Anna Romano took second (10:34.83).
And as expected, Teagan Wilson did her thing.
The senior star reached the podium in all three of her events, taking second in the triple jump (35-8.50), third in the long jump (18-3) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.70).
The Triton boys were not too far behind Pentucket, finishing in 10th place overall with 27 points.
The star of the day, as always, was Parker Burns. The senior crowned himself a Division 5 state champion after winning the triple jump (44-2), then came back and broke the school record in the 400 to take second (49.98).
Division 5 State Championship (Boys)
Meet Results (36 teams scored): 1. Pentucket 66; 2. Norwell 64; 3. Middleboro 56.50; 4. North Reading 50 ... ALSO: 10. Triton 27
Area placers (top-8):
Discus: 2. Will Pessina (P) 142-6; Triple jump: 1. Parker Burns (T) 44-2.00, 5. Jackson Neumann (P) 42-6.75; 100 meters: 1. Joel Spualding (P) 11.02, 4. Yanni Kakouris (P) 11.16; 4x100 relay: 1. Pentucket (Jackson Neumann, Kade Dennis, Joel Spaulding, Yanni Kakouris) 43.10; 400: 2. Parker Burns (T) 49.98, 8. Braeden Roche (P) 51.73; 400 hurdles: 5. Stratton Seymour (P) 59.12; 800: 7. Jackson Beauparlant (P) 1:59.91, 8. Griffin White (T) 2:00.33; 200: 2. Yanni Kakouris (P) 22.61; 4x400 relay: 2. Pentucket (Owen Tedeschi, Stratton Seymour, Jackson Beauparlant, Braeden Roche) 3:31.47, 7. Triton (McLaughlin, Burns, Romano, Lyons) 3:38.94; 4X800: 3. Triton (Zach Lyon, Griffin White, John Prendergast, Duncan MacDonald) 8:10.80; Pentathlon: 3. Stratton Seymour (P) 2495
Division 5 State Championship (Girls)
Meet Results (36 teams scored): 1. North Reading 125; 2. Weston 59; 3. Triton 51; ... ALSO: 15. Pentucket 17.50
Area placers (top-8):
Long jump: 3. Teagan Wilson (T) 18-3.00, 8. Sage Smith (P) 16-8.50; Triple jump: 2. Teagan Wilson (T) 35-8.50; High jump: 5. Wynter Smith (P) 5-2; 100 hurdles: 5. Teagan Wilson (T) 15.70, 6. Wynter Smith (P) 16.17; 100 meters: 3. Sage Smith (P) 12.58; 4x100 relay: 7. Pentucket (Sage Smith, Lia Goodwin, Reese Gallant, Emily Bethmann) 51.09; 400: 7. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 59.97; 400 hurdles: 2. Sophia Lesinski (T) 1:05.29; 800: 8. Avery Upite (T) 2:24.37; 200: 5. Aleyo Amasa-Titus (T) 26.72; 4x400 relay: 1. Triton (Aleyo Amasa-Titus, Janet Amasa-Titus, Sophia Lesinski, Arianna Basile) 4:02.99, 8. Pentucket (Cece Cammett, Wynter Smith, Regan Breen, Brighton Seymour) 4:17.85; 4x800: 2. Triton (Erin Wallwork, Robin Sanger, Avery Upite, Anna Romano) 10:34.83
