Yes, the expectations are undoubtedly pretty high for the Newburyport boys basketball program. But, quite simply, the standard has been set by the greats who have come before.
“I feel like in the Cape Ann League, it’s sort of expected for us to win it,” said senior quad-captain Ronan Brown. “That’s a goal for us every year, to win it, but it’s not our main goal. It’s kind of an expectation now for us to win it.”
Yet somehow, this senior class may have raised that standard.
Brown, Jack Fehlner, James Scali and Finn Sullivan are the team’s four seniors, and are each captains. and while their high school basketball careers aren’t over just yet, what the group has been able to help accomplish over the past four years is nothing short of remarkable.
Newburyport (13-7, 11-3 CAL) heads into the postseason having won its fourth straight CAL Kinney championship. The Clippers clinched it with a win over Lynnfield at the beginning of February, meaning that for the four seniors on the roster, all they’ve known is the proverbial view from the top of the league mountain.
“I feel like it starts with Coach (Dave) Clay,” said Sullivan. “He kind of sets the bar of the winning program, and then it just goes from the upperclassmen down. So we’ve learned from kids like Casey and Parker McLaren and Jacob Robertson and all of those guys, and we just take that and run with it. We have a winning program and a winning culture.”
But it’s not just the league titles.
Over the past four years, Newburyport has a combined 53-5 record in the CAL, and has incredibly never lost a league game on its home floor over that stretch. Just this winter alone, the Clippers won their league home games by an average margin of 15.9 points per game.
“They’re definitely leaving some big shoes to fill,” said Clay. “They’ve just always been dedicated and they’re all great athletes. That’s the one thing in common is that they all love competing, and I think that’s what keeps them humble. and they do take a lot of pride in playing at home. We love the fanbase that always comes out, and they don’t want to dissapoint them. They just take a lot of pride in protecting their house.”
Scali, the last person off the bench last winter, is enjoying a breakout senior season that has him leading the team in scoring (13.5 ppg) and 3s (55). Both Fehlner (10.9 ppg, 21 3s), who is returning after a tough bout with mononucleosis, and Brown (10.1 ppg, 26 3s) were Daily News All-Stars last year, and Sullivan (4.6 ppg) is a lockdown defender.
“Like Finn said, the upperclassmen pass us the torch, and when they pass us the torch it’s like we’re expected to lead the team to another Cape Ann League championship,” said Fehlner. “Which is what we ended up doing again this year.”
And the cupboard certainly won’t be bare next season.
Finn Brennan has stepped in as a freshman and is averaging 10.3 ppg, and juniors Henry Acton, Adam Bovee, Will Thoreson and Owen Tahnk are all seeing big minutes off the bench.
But, for now, the Clippers are solely focused on making a playoff run.
Newburyport earned the No. 36 seed in the Division 2 state tournament, and traveled to play No. 29 Marblehead in the preliminary round Tuesday night. The seniors are hoping to replicate and exceed what the program was able to do two years ago, when the Clippers made it to the quarterfinals of the Division 3 North tournament before suffering a tough loss to Dracut.
“We want to make a run in the state tournament,” said Scali. “This is the first time we’ve had a tournament in a couple years because of COVID, so we definitely want to make a run. A couple of years ago we had the experience of playing in the playoffs, so we’re looking to use that to help out the younger guys.”
No matter what happens, though, this senior class will certainly be remembered for the stranglehold they had on the CAL Kinney.
