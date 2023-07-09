Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Light rain this evening. Then becoming foggy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Light rain this evening. Then becoming foggy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. ESE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.