Stars of Triton wrestling past and present were together on Saturday to compete in the popular Bay State Games.
And perhaps some young guns of the future made their mark, too.
But getting another chance to square up on the mat yet again, some Viking “old heads” proved that they still got it. Top among the pack, three-time All-American at Western New England College and NCAA champion John Boyle (TRHS Class of 2017) went 4-0 to be crowned Bay State champion at 197 pounds. His older brother, Air Force graduate Luke Boyle (THRS 2015), also went an undefeated 3-0 at 178 to take home his own title belt. Lastly, rising-junior at Roger Williams Anthony Ostrander (TRHS 2020) went 2-2 at 178, and 162-pounder Victor Ramirez (TRHS 2013) fell in two close bouts.
And how about the young guys?
Well, three-time Daily News All-Star Douglas Aylward, a rising-senior, kept the momentum from the winter going. In his first action since bumping up to 220 pounds, he pinned Chelmford’s Ian Mwangi in the semis before falling to Ben Wilcox of Woonsocket, R.I., 7-3, in the finals.
Two-time Daily News All-Star Lucas Bistany, a rising-senior, went 2-2 at 145, and Zachary Zinck got a win at 126. Elsewhere, Aiden Quinn (132), Brian Quam (138), Oskar Fyrberg (160) and Nolan Merrill (195) also competed, and got some high-level training while getting to watch and learn from some of the Triton legends that preceeded them.
“This was good for Douglas, being his first tournament making a big jump up from 182 in the regular season to 220,” said Triton coach Shawn McElligott. “As for the rest, this was a great experience for them. The Bay States is like a state tournament, so many of them lost tight matches but gained valuable learning experience.”
