FOXBOROUGH — When people look back at Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, they'll remember how the New England Patriots had an opportunity to come from behind and win in the final minute only to fall just short.
It should never have been that close in the first place.
Sunday's late comeback obscured a disastrous all-around performance by the Patriots, one made palatable in large part thanks to the heroics of Jonathan Jones.
The fifth-year defensive back came up huge on play after play, with Broncos quarterback Drew Lock repeatedly challenging Jones with deep balls in the end zone. Every time his number was called, Jones came through.
On the game's opening drive, Lock targeted Jones in the end zone on back to back plays, first going for Albert Okwuegbunam and then Jerry Jeudy. Jones broke up the play on the first and forced the incompletion on the second, forcing the Broncos to settle for the first of Brandon McManus' six field goals.
The next Denver possession Lock went for Okwuegbunam in the end zone again on 3rd and 2, with Jones once again there to prevent the touchdown and force the field goal.
Towards the end of Denvers' 15-play, 9-minute scoring drive that consumed most of the third quarter, Lock tried to hit Okwuegbunam in the end zone for the third time against Jones. Once again Jones was there to prevent the touchdown, helping the defense eventually hold for the field goal to keep it a manageable 15-3 game.
Finally, with the game on the line and his team needing the ball, Jones got underneath a deep ball from Lock and came down with the interception to give New England one last chance to drive for the win.
"Obviously J Jones has made a lot of big plays around this organization in general but today he definitely played some great football," said Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, who led the team with 12 tackles on the day. "We all have a lot to improve on the defense but he in particular played some great ball today."
While Jones kept his team in the game with his winning plays, not enough of his teammates did the same to get the Patriots over the hump. For the second straight game New England fell victim to the sort of self-inflicted mistakes that other teams have been making against the Patriots for decades.
New England had three turnovers, four fumbles, four sacks and only went 4 for 13 on third down attempts. The offense was a disaster up until the fourth quarter, and even during the comeback attempt the unit made crucial errors that hamstrung their opportunity to rally.
Big picture the Patriots also have serious personnel questions going forward, with the offensive line now missing three starters due to injury or COVID-related concerns. Often the team's most reliable position group, the upheaval on the offensive line was evident as Cam Newton didn't have the time he needed to find open receivers, a problem made more pronounced by his pass catchers' inability to get separation downfield.
Bill Belichick said after the game that the team needs to do better in every phase of the game, and that the Patriots "need more time together" after having almost no time to practice for two weeks due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak. The team finds itself in a perilous position at 2-3 through Week 6, and how the team responds going forward could go a long way towards determining whether the Patriots remain a contender or fall back of the pack.
With players like Jones stepping up, the Patriots have shown they can still compete even under difficult circumstances. But for New England to reach its potential, it needs the whole team to make winning plays, not just one person.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
