The New England Patriots appear to have found their quarterback of the future, selecting Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in the first round (No. 15 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft.
"This is what I wanted all along," Jones said following his selection. "I can't wait to play for the greatest franchise in NFL history."
Jones enjoyed a fantastic junior season this past fall, leading Alabama to the College Football Playoff championship while throwing for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He is renowned for his football intellect and accuracy, completing 77.4% of his passes.
The native of Jacksonville, Florida, stands at 6-foot-3, 214 pounds and will join a quarterback room in New England that also includes incumbent starter Cam Newton and former fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham.
Speaking to the New England media after his selection, Jones said he looks up to both Newton and Stidham as role models and is excited to learn from them.
"Both of those guys are role models for me and I'm going to go behind them and learn how they did it, because they've seen a lot of good quarterbacks too," Jones said. "Honestly just going to play my role, listen to them, take advice and help them however I can."
If Jones earns the starting job as a rookie, he will take over a team that went 7-9 after a 20-year run of championship contention. The Patriots have also revamped their offense, signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
Jones is the first quarterback selected in the first round by Bill Belichick during his Patriots tenure, and the 11th quarterback selected overall after Stidham (133, 2020), Danny Etling (219, 2018), Jacoby Brissett (91, 2016), Jimmy Garoppolo (62, 2014), Ryan Mallett (74, 2011), Zac Robinson (250, 2010), Kevin O'Connell (94, 2008), Matt Cassell (230, 2005), Kliff Kingsbury (201, 2003), Rohan Davey (117, 2002) and Tom Brady (199, 2000), the latter of whom went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career. The Patriots hope that Jones can become Brady's long-term successor.
Going back further, Jones is the first quarterback to be selected in the first round by the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe went No. 1 overall in 1993. He joins an exclusive club that includes Bledsoe, Tony Eason (16, 1983), Jim Plunkett (1, 1971) and Jack Concannon (1, 1964).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.