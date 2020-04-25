The New England Patriots made their fifth trade of the weekend, moving up to select Michigan offensive lineman Michael Onwenu in the sixth round (No. 182 overall).
Onwenu is a huge body at 6-foot-3, 344 pounds and is a three-year starter at right guard for the Wolverines. Originally a two-way player as a freshman, Onwenu established himself on the offensive line and did not allow a sack last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
By selecting Onwenu, the Patriots bolster their interior line depth following the departure of Ted Karras in free agency. To move up and pick Onwenu, the Patriots traded two sixth-round picks (No. 212 and 213 overall) to the Indianapolis Colts.
