It gets hard again, New England Patriots fans.
The Patriots are home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys ... Make that the red-hot Dallas Cowboys, winners of four straight games.
What do you do?
Mind you, most fans picked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two Sundays ago and won. Barely.
This is different. There is no extra drama.
The Cowboys are the better team. The Patriots barely squeaked out a win over arguably the worst or second worst team in the NFL, the Houston Texans.
Personally, I am leaning Cowboys because they are good. But an "excuse" for Sunday's ugly win over the Texans could be the fact the Patriots put so much into the Tampa game.
Anyway, the NFL has changed in 2021. Road teams won seven of the 15 games while the favorites won 11 of the 15, while only seven covered the spread.
There is only one undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals, which will be underdogs in Cleveland against the Browns.
My bet is there won't be an undefeated team through six weeks. That, folks, is equality.
Another 10-5 week
I will take it. Ten wins every weekend.
Three of the five weeks have been just that for this alleged "guru."
This week 10 wins was a pretty good. The number to get a T-shirt though, was 12 wins or better.
Only one entry, David Eaton of Peabody, had more than 10 wins (11) and the tiebreaker (25) exactly right.
There were so many entries around the first tiebreaker, with most selecting "24" points.
The third tiebreaker (random draw) was needed with so many entries with 12 correct selections and one point off the Pats point total.
Week 5 winners
Cedric Lowe of Gloucester
David Eaton of Peabody
Michael Patil of Gloucester
Pete Ahlers of Magnolia
Kevin O'Malley of Gloucester
John Griffith of Lynn
David Calder Reynolds of Middleton
Richard J Nobile of Salem
Mike Ciaramitaro of Gloucester
Ava Grace O'Neill of Beverly
