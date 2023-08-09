pentucket intertown

Congrats are in order to the Pentucket Babe Ruth 14/15 team, who just recently won the Intertown Baseball League Championship. Members of the team are (in no particular order): Teddy Cloutier, Max Cloutier, Noah Meyer, Jayden Pabst, Patrick Stewart, Luke Pergola, Julien Powers, Matt Magdalensky, Luca Kennedy, Liam Hammond, Matt Coco, Owen Alto, Andrew Pfifferling and Reece King.

 Courtesy Photo

