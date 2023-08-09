Congrats are in order to the Pentucket Babe Ruth 14/15 team, who just recently won the Intertown Baseball League Championship. Members of the team are (in no particular order): Teddy Cloutier, Max Cloutier, Noah Meyer, Jayden Pabst, Patrick Stewart, Luke Pergola, Julien Powers, Matt Magdalensky, Luca Kennedy, Liam Hammond, Matt Coco, Owen Alto, Andrew Pfifferling and Reece King.