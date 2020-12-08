WEST NEWBURY — As the winter season approaches and with coronavirus cases rising across the state, two local Boards of Health took up the question of high school sports this week and reached starkly different conclusions.
Tuesday night the West Newbury Board of Health unanimously approved the use of school facilities for indoor sports contingent that all MIAA and school district safety guidelines be followed and that masks be worn at all times. The 3-0 vote gives Pentucket boys and girls basketball access to their home court and clears the way for their seasons to begin next Monday.
West Newbury’s vote came barely a day after the Georgetown Board of Health unanimously voted against allowing access of school facilities for indoor sports, leaving Georgetown’s basketball programs to scramble for practice space days before the season is set to begin.
In addition to their conclusions, the two boards also took vastly different approaches in how they conducted their meetings.
West Newbury’s public hearing lasted nearly an hour and featured comments from numerous members of the public, all of whom spoke in support of opening the gym for basketball. Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton was invited to explain the athletic department’s plans for mitigating the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and School Committee member Christine Reading, whose daughter is a senior on the Pentucket girls varsity team, explained the state and MIAA safety modifications that have been put in place for basketball, including a mask requirement and numerous sanitization protocols.
After hearing from the public, all three of the West Newbury board members explained their thought process, how they researched the state and MIAA health guidelines and reiterated that their duty is to protect the health and wellbeing of the public. While they expressed concern over the possibility of transmission between athletes, they felt the safety protocols being implemented were solid and opted to vote in favor of giving the athletes a chance, emphasizing that any failure to follow protocols would have serious consequences.
By contrast, Georgetown’s board did not call on athletic director Ryan Browner to explain the school’s plans and only heard remarks from Georgetown Athletic Association representative Pete Lucido. No other players, parents or coaches were given the opportunity to speak.
There were also a number of comments during the meeting that indicated an incomplete understanding of the high school athletic landscape. Board member William Gianacoples at one point asserted that “all the other schools in the area have cancelled winter sports,” when in fact no area school district in the Greater Newburyport region or the Cape Ann League has done so.
“I don’t think they had all the facts that they needed,” Browner said on Monday after the vote. “I’m extremely disappointed, I wish they gave us an opportunity to at least give it a shot.”
The Georgetown board’s official vote was to “cancel indoor sports,” which is technically not within the Board of Health’s jurisdiction. The School Committee had previously voted 5-0 in favor of allowing winter sports, and because Georgetown’s hockey, swimming and ski athletes compete as part of co-ops with other schools outside of the district, they would not be affected by any decision to close Georgetown school facilities. The wrestling team, which would normally compete during the winter, has already had its season postponed to the spring.
Browner said on Monday that he plans to explore alternative practice locations for the boys and girls teams, and if that can be worked out the teams could still play all of their games on the road. Several Georgetown basketball supporters also expressed frustration with the board’s handling of the meeting and indicated that they plan to appeal its decision to the Board of Selectmen.
Whether or not that effort pays off remains to be seen, but as it stands now Pentucket basketball is set to join the rest of the Cape Ann League when the season begins on Dec. 14, while for now Georgetown is left out in the cold.
***
New state guidance coming
Tuesday afternoon Governor Charlie Baker announced that due to rising coronavirus cases the state will be rolling back to Phase 3, Step 1 in its reopening process. Under Phase 3, Step 1 guidance, high risk sports like basketball and ice hockey can be played if the “minimum mandatory standards for modification to play are met,” which the MIAA accomplished by establishing safety modifications with the Sports Medicine Committee.
According to Matt Feld of the Boston Herald, new state guidance is expected later this week to further clarify the rules, but that document is expected to focus on reduced indoor crowd sizes while leaving the decision on whether or not to play to local authorities.
