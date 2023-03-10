FRAMINGHAM -- Underdogs as they were, the Pentucket girls basketball team still wasn't going to let top-seeded Walpole just waltz its way into the Division 2 Final Four.
You've got to earn everything against these Panthers.
So even though the Timberwolves led by double digits for a good portion of Friday's Division 2 quarterfinal, early in the fourth quarter a little doubt started to creep into the top seed's mind. Bethany Cloutier started the run by making a spinning layup, and Gabby Bellacqua hit a pair of free throws followed by an Abby Dube free throw that all of a sudden made it just a 49-42 game with still five minutes left. The Panthers even coupled that with another stop on defense, and had the ball with a chance to cut it to a two-possession game and really get its student section back into it.
But a turnover stunted the momentum, and that slight mistake was all Walpole would need.
Showcasing the mental toughness of a No. 1 seed, a Grace Ryan 3-pointer followed by an Izzy Adams transition layup pushed the lead back up to double digits, while simultaneously driving a stake into Pentucket's comeback chances. The Panthers didn't have any last-chance gasp left, and saw their season end, 59-42, at the hands of a worthy Walpole opponent
"They're the most balanced team I've seen," said Pentucket coach John McNamara. "They don't have a weak link over the first eight players that come in for them, so we knew we were up against a tall task. Our defense was better in the second half, but in the first half they ran on us and we got tied up a little bit. It's tough when you know you have to play a perfect game against a team, it's hard. But we cut it to seven in the fourth quarter, and in typical Pentucket style we were scrapping and clawing to get back in it.
"We made it a game."
Despite the defeat, Pentucket (19-6) still gave everything it had. And for the entire game, the Panthers moved the ball well offensively and got great looks on most of their possessions.
They just didn't consistenly hit shots.
Walpole (21-2) led 14-7 after the first quarter, but Pentucket's "low" point total over the first eight minutes wasn't a result of it's shot quality. The Panthers were getting wide open looks off crisp ball movement that just weren't falling, and really the only problem was that junior star Gabby Bellacqua picked up two fouls.
But problems started to arise on the other end of the floor in the second.
Led by Adams (15 pts) and senior Catie Hurley (12 pts), Walpole picked apart the Pentucket defense and routinely got second-chance opportunities off offensive rebounds. A Dube 3 cut it back to a seven-point game, but the Timberwolves were able to push the lead back up to 33-23 heading into halftime -- which could have been worse had they hit a few more of their wide open looks from beyond the arc.
"The first half, our defense let us down," said McNamara. "Our offense wasn't great, but we scored 23 points against a good team. If we could of held them to 27, 28 maybe, but we were scrambling. Then in the second half, we had to go to our pressure to get back in it a little bit. But (Walpole) has so many ball-handlers it's hard to turn them over."
Walpole then only built on its advantage in the third.
Dube (16 pts) tried her best to keep Pentucket close with back-to-back 3s, but Brooke Walonis responded with a 3 of her own to make it a 49-36 game heading into the fourth. As bleak as things looked, however, the Panthers showed that they were never going to quit with their run to start the fourth. It was a valiant effort, but in the end Walpole moves on to the Division 2 semifinals where it'll play No. 5 Foxborough.
Alyysa Thompson was Pentucket's other big scorer with 10 points, and both Audrey Conover and Bellacqua added 6. For the four seniors on the team in Conover, Dube, Thompson and Bellacqua, their great careers end with a quarterfinal run after making it to the Round of 16 a year ago.
"I've known them since they've been in fourth grade coming up together," said McNamara. "It's a pretty impressive group that's done a lot for the Pentucket program. Since they've been fifth-graders they've been coming to all of our games. So they had a great career, great legacy, I couldn't have asked for more from them. They made it to the Elite 8 this year after going to the Sweet 16 last year.
"We just had a tough draw."
Walpole 59, Pentucket 42
Division 2 Quarterfinals
Pentucket (42): Audrey Conover 3-0-6, Bethany Cloutier 1-0-2, Alyssa Thompson 2-5-10, Sophia Bellacqua 0-0-0, Kate Conover 0-0-0, Ava DiBurro 0-0-0, Abby Dube 6-1-16, Gabby Bellacqua 1-3-6, Amelia Crowe 0-2-2. Totals 13-11-42
Walpole (59): Chloe Bindon 1-0-2, Brooke Walonis 3-1-9, Haley Bringham 2-4-8, Bella Bingham 3-1-7, Izzy Adams 5-2-15, Grace Ryan 1-2-5, Caitlin Boisrert 0-1-1, Catie Hurley 6-0-12. Totals 21-11-59
3-pointers: P — Dube 3, Thompson; W — Adams 3, Walonis 2, Ryan
Pentucket (19-6): 7 16 13 6 — 42
Walpole (21-2): 14 19 16 10 — 59
