The Pentucket boys basketball team will pause all team activities for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test within the program, Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton confirmed on Tuesday.
The players and coaches will now quarantine for 10 days, and if no additional cases are confirmed the team will be able to return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Due to the positive test, Pentucket's first four games will be postponed, including Tuesday's season opener against Rockport and upcoming games against Ipswich (Jan. 11), Hamilton-Wenham (Jan. 13) and Manchester Essex (Jan. 15). A fifth game against Amesbury originally scheduled for Jan. 8 had already been postponed due to Amesbury's own pause.
With Pentucket and Amesbury boys basketball unable to play Tuesday, their original opponents Georgetown and Rockport will now play each other on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Pentucket girls basketball will not be affected by the pause and will open its season against Georgetown Tuesday at 5 p.m. as originally scheduled.
If Pentucket is able to return to the court on schedule, the team's first scheduled game would be against Lynnfield on Jan. 19, though with two weeks without practice it's likely that game would be postponed as well to give the team a couple of days to prepare. In that case, the team's likely opener would be Jan. 22 at North Reading.
