If this was indeed the last game ever for the Pentucket girls in their beloved home gym, then the team sent it out in style.
With a Merrimack Valley foe in North Andover making the trip up to West Newbury Tuesday night, Pentucket got a game-high 20 points on four 3s from junior Abby Dube to earn a 44-33 win.
Before the game, there was a short ceremony to celebrate the legacy of the gym that has seen so much history, so many elite players and big-time wins and so much success run up and down its hardwood floor. Current players stood together holding up letters that read "We Love Our House."
And make no mistake, the team is certainly going to miss its home court.
With Pentucket set to open its brand new school -- and, by extension, its new gym -- next year, the current gym is set to be demolished at the end of the school year. Tuesday night was the last regular season home game, but the girls may get at least one more opportunity to play in it.
Pentucket (16-3, 16-2 MIAA) was ranked No. 16 in the latest MIAA Division 2 power rankings that came out last Thursday. The top 16 teams in each division will host a first-round playoff game, and since the release of the latest rankings Pentucket has earned wins over Newburyport -- which was ranked above them (No. 11) in Division 2 -- Methuen and now North Andover.
Pentucket still has two tough games remaining in the upcoming St. Mary's tournament. But, all signs seem to be pointing that at least one more game will be played at home.
"The gym has treated us well," said Pentucket coach John McNamara. "The fans are right on the court, and it's just all part of the adventure. In our gym, you see every face in the crowd. You see everybody and you can hear what everyone is saying. It's seems like they've been our sixth man for all these years."
And that sixth man helped Pentucket win one more game Tuesday night.
It wasn't necessarily the prettiest game out of the hundreds that have been played there over the years. But, after only leading 16-15 at the half, Pentucket had a big third quarter and was able to grind out the 11-point win.
Besides Dube, Lana Mickelson led Pentucket with 11 points, and both Audrey Conover and Gabby Bellacqua chipped in 4. Junior point guard Hannah Martin paced the Knights (8-8) with 18 points.
"If this was it, then it was good to send the gym off with a win," said McNamara.
There are no definitive plans yet, but the program is hopeful that, when the gym eventually does get demolished, the school will keep the pieces of the floor to give away -- similar to the old Boston Garden.
If that were to happen, you can bet tons of current and former players would line up to get their hands on a piece of history.
"All of the former players and alum, they all want a piece of the hardwood when they tear it up," said McNamara. "So we're going to see if we can pull that off. Maybe we can cut it up and put it into plaques and make it a little fundraiser."
Pentucket 44, North Andover 33
North Andover (32): Martin 18, J. Rogers 8, Robie 5, Gaffny 1, Papell 0, S. Rogers 0, von Sneidern 0. Totals 11-7-32
Pentucket (44): A. Conover 1-2-4, Cloutier 0-1-1, Thompson 1-0-3, DiBurro 0-1-1, Dube 8-1-20, Bellacqua 2-0-4, Mickelson 4-3-11, Lopata 0-0-0. Totals 16-8-44
3-pointers: P — Dube 3, Thompson; NA – Martin 4, Rogers J 1, Robie 1
North Andover (8-8): 9 6 7 11 — 33
Pentucket (16-3): 12 10 11 11 — 44
