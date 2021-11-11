HAVERHILL — There may have been some nerves for the Pentucket field hockey team at the beginning of Thursday’s Division 3 Round of 16 game against Bishop Stang at Haverhill High.
But to be fair, there was a lot at stake.
Of course, a coveted spot in the state tournament quarterfinals chief atop that list. But No. 3-seeded Pentucket is in the middle of the program’s best ever season, and it certainly didn’t want to see it come to an end with a state championship still very much in the cards.
But it’s wild how much nerves can evaporate when you score the first goal.
After applying some pressure midway through the first quarter, Pentucket got a penalty stroke that Reese Gallant stepped up to take. The junior picked her spot, and sniped home a rocket to the bottom left corner of the cage before running to celebrate with her teammates. and after that moment, the girls in Green and White could collectively breath a bit easier.
Not even a minute later, Lana Mickelson scored on a beautiful crossing pass from Meg Freiermuth, and Pentucket cruised the rest of the way for a 3-0 victory.
“We actually came out flat, we were just a little bit off our game,” said Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton. “I don’t know if it was nerves or what, but we just didn’t have the groove that we’ve had in other games. But once we scored, we started to build off our confidence. Reese’s stroke was beautiful, and then the cross from Meg to Lana was picture-perfect.”
The win marked the 15th in a row for Pentucket (18-1-1), which will host No. 6 Foxborough (15-5-0) at Haverhill High Sunday at noon in the quarters.
“We’re very, very excited,” said senior quad-captain Bailey Stock. “I think we always strived to make it to the postseason, but we’re always taking it game by game. We’re not looking so far ahead. We just want to dominate in every game we have.”
And Thursday’s game could definitely fall under that “dominant” category.
Pentucket outshot Bishop Stang (7-10-2) by a healthy 18-1 margin, and created plenty of scoring chances and corners. But the Green and White were equally as impressive on defense.
Led by fellow senior quad-captain Gabby Cloutier, junior Lauren Arnold and freshman Katherine Flaherty, the Pentucket back line kept it a pretty quiet day for senior captain Charlene Basque in goal.
“We all just keep trust in one another,” said Cloutier. “We all trust that we can get the ball and that we’re all strong at 1 vs. 1’s. So just having that faith that our teammates have our backs is a good feeling.”
A 2-0 game at halftime, Bishop Stang had it’s best chance to score late in the third period. Even though Pentucket, to that point, had controlled most of the game, a goal would have cut the lead in half and changed the momentum in the final quarter.
But Basque came out of her cage to kick away a dangerous ball, and her team was able to clear it out of the zone.
And instead, Stock started the fourth quarter with a goal off a pass from Haley Dwight, and that all but sealed it away.
“At the beginning of the season we didn’t have a field to go on and everything was sort of up in the air,” said Freiermuth. “We faced a lot of adversity, so I’m just happy that we’ve rallied together and come this far.”
Added Beaton: “I’m just so proud of the girls for everything they’ve done so far. This is just amazing. We’re enjoying the ride.”
Pentucket 3, Bishop Stang 0
Division 3 Round of 16
Goals: Reese Gallant, Lana Mickelson, Bailey Stock
Assists: Meg Freiermuth, Haley Dwight
Saves: Charlene Basque 1, Zoe Wegrzyn 0
Bishop Stang (7-10-2): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (18-1-1): 2 1 — 3
