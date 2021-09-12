READING — Pentucket scored two first-half touchdowns, then held strong for a 14-7 season-opening win over Austin Prep on Friday.
Chase Dwight gave the Green and White the lead in the first quarter, breaking a 12-yard TD run.
Spencer Wood added to the Pentucket advantage with a 6-yard score in the second quarter.
Austin Prep scored in the third, but the Green were able to close out the win.
Pentucket returns to action on Friday at Dracut (7 p.m.)
