The greatest season in Pentucket field hockey history isn’t over quite yet.
Much like it did in its Round of 16 win over Bishop Stang, Pentucket was all over quarterfinal opponent Foxborough from the start. The Green and White jumped out to a quick two-goal lead in the first quarter, and relied on its stellar defense like it has all season to earn a 4-0 victory in Sunday’s Division 3 quarterfinal at Haverhill High.
With the win, third-seeded Pentucket (19-1-1) is now bound for the state semifinal.
“As has been the case all season long, it was just a great team effort all around today,” said Pentucket coach Ruth Beaton. “We got great play from Gabby (Cloutier) and the entire back line and Charlene (Basque) made some great saves.”
Senior captains Bailey Stock and Meg Freiermuth scored in the first quarter to get Pentucket (19-1-1) out to a fast start. Lana Mickelson made it a 3-0 game at halftime when she scored midway through the second quarter, and Haley Dwight added all of the insurance her team would need with a tally midway through the fourth.
The Green and White will face their toughest challenge yet when they play No. 2 and undefeated Watertown (21-0-0), a perennial state power, in the semis. Game time is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. from Reading High School.
Top-seeded Sandwich and No. 5 Swampscott will play in the other D3 semifina.
“Like I’ve kept saying, we’re just enjoying the ride,” said Beaton.
Pentucket 4, Foxborough 0
Division 3 State Quarterfinals
Goals: Bailey Stock, Meg Freiermuth, Lana Mickelson, Haley Dwight
Assists: Freiermuth, Dwight
Saves: Charlene Basque 3
Foxborough: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (19-1-1): 3 1 — 4
