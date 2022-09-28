Editors Note: This is Part 5 of a five-part series where we preview our local CAL football teams.
Pentucket
Co-coaches Steve Hayden and Dan Leary:
2021 record: 9-3, lost in D5 Semifinals
Returning lettermen: Henry Hartford, Sr., RB/LB; Jackson Rich, Sr., RB/LB; Kyle Ventola, Sr., RB/LB; Johnny Igoe, Sr., RB/DB; Nick Almeida, Sr., OL/DL; Frank Cordero, Sr., OL/DL; Mitch Martin, Sr., OL/DL; Rocco Fioretti, Sr., OL/DL; Breison Marte, Jr., OL/DL; Zach Dunn, Jr., OL/DL; Louis DePalma, Jr., OL/DL; Josh Foley, Jr., OL/DL; Paul Madison, Jr., OL/DL; Nathan DaSilva, Jr., WR/DB; Taylor Mondor, Jr., TE/DL; Colin Rafferty, Jr., OL/DL; Braeden Irvine, Jr., OL/LB; Jackson Woodsum, Jr., OL/LB; Caleb Meisner, Jr., QB/DB; Kevin Reiter, Jr., WR/DB; Jack Foley, Jr., WR/LB; Jacob Joyce, Jr., WR/DB; Tanner Bounsy, Jr., WR/DB; Luke Zavaski, Soph., WR/DB
Newcomers: Aidan Blot, Soph., RB/DB; Aaron Ketschke, Soph., WR/DB; Matt Wirwicz, Soph., OL/LB; Mason Skinner, Soph., OL/LB; Aidan Burrier, Soph., OL/DL; Steven Harper, Frosh., QB/DB; Max Cloutier, Frosh., QB/LB; Nick Carrion, Frosh., WR/DB; Teddy Cloutier, Frosh., TE/LB
Roster size: 33
Returning leaders: Johnny Igoe: 83-382, 2 rushing TDs, 16-137 receiving; Henry Hartford: 20 PATs
Returning honorees: Johnny Igoe: Daily News Honorable-Mention
Odds and ends: A young, eager to learn Pentucket core is learning and improving together after the program graduated a large senior class that led the Panthers to the Division 5 semifinals last fall. ... Pentucket has started out its 2022 campaign 0-3 after losses to Watertown (21-0), Dracut (18-14) and North Reading (48-0). ... Junior quarterback Caleb Meisner saw limited time in the role last fall, and over the summer he helped the Newburyport Junior Legion baseball team go on a nice playoff run. ... Freshmen twins Max and Teddy Cloutier are promising newcomers to the program. Their older sister, Bethany, is a captain on the soccer team. ... Linebacker and kicker Henry Hartford is a Daily News All-Star skiier. ... Kyle Ventola hit .328 for the baseball team last spring.
Assistants: Matt Lovett, Josh Wesolowski, Travis Bounsy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.