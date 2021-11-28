The fantastic cross country season for the Pentucket girls finished in standout fashion on Saturday.
Competing under the “Pipestave Dawgs” banner at the Nike Nationals in Bowdoin Park, New York, the Green and White ran to an impressive 10th-place finish competing against some of the top competition in the Northeast.
Senior Phoebe Rubio finished her stellar career in style, completing the 3.1-mile course in 14th overall with a time of 19:57.2. Sophomore Kaylie Dalgar was the second Pentucket finisher in 59th overall in 21:31.2, and Ella Edic (71st, 21:52.4) and Libby Murphy (71st, 21:52.4) crossed the finish line together.
Pentucket was undefeated Cape Ann League champions who came in a tie for second at last week’s Division 2 state meet.
