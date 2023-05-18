WEST NEWBURY — Perhaps quietly, the Pentucket girls lacrosse team is once agains a top-5 program in Division 3.
Which, truly, makes a lot of sense.
It was only a year ago that the Panthers earned the No. 5 seed and made a run to the Elite 8, and this year’s squad returned 16 players from that roster which included a handful of top scorers. So when you look at the team’s schedule and results this season, there really haven’t been too many surprises.
Sure, the elites of the elite like Newburyport (No. 1 in Division 3) and Central Catholic (No. 7 in Division 1) gave the Panthers some problems.
But after a comfortable 16-3 victory over a young Triton team at Pipestave on Thursday, Pentucket has reached 10 wins and in the latest release of the Division 3 standings came in at No. 3. Besides the expected setbacks to Newburyport (twice) and Central Catholic, the Panthers’ other losses were by two to Manchester-Essex in the season opener, and an overtime defeat against Ipsiwch last week.
Other than that, though, the team has taken care of business.
“We need to just grow with the chemistry,” said Pentucket coach Todd Conover, whose two daughters, Audrey and Kate, star on the team. “I would also say that working on depth in certain areas will be key. We have our solid lines, and what every team wishes for and what every team has — except for Newburyport — is that extra layer of depth. We’re good, but it would be a luxury to have twice the depth.”
What Pentucket does have though is plenty of scoring.
Coming into Thursday’s game, the Panthers had six players who had at least 10 goals, and another two who were over 10 points. The “Big 3” of Audrey Conover (32g, 16a), Cat Colvin (36g, 11a) and Sydney Trout (27g, 18a) lead the way, while Ella Palmer (29g, 5a), Kate Conover (20g, 10a), Ashley Gagnon (10g, 8a) and Katie Drislane (8g, 8a) are all high-level scorers.
So there’s a lot you have to gameplan for.
And get this: Audrey Conover and Drislane are the only seniors in that group. Gagnon is a junior, and Colvin, Trout, Palmer and Kate Conover are only sophomores.
“That is definitely a luxury,” said Conover, the one coaching the team, that is. “We have a lot of girls who can score, and it’s good to see it spread out. You love to see all of those hash marks next to different names in the book, and not just a bunch of lines next to one person. So it really is a good group.”
That balanced approach offensively only continued on Thursday.
Goals from Kate Conover, Gagnon, Angie Boguki, Morgan Gallant (2) and Drislane gave Pentucket a 6-0 lead before Triton got on the board, and a pair of goals from Trout helped the Panthers take an 11-1 lead into halftime. When the final horn went off, six different Panthers had at least two goals, with Audrey Conover, Drislane, Colvin and Katherine Wisniewski each scoring one as well.
Triton (1-14) was led by senior captain Chloe Conors, who recorded her 35th goal of the season in the first half and assisted on another in the second. Riley McDonald and Delaney Quinn had the other goals for the Vikings, and senior goalie Julia Price played a strong game in net with eight saves.
Pentucket 16, Triton 3
Goals: P — Angie Bogucki 2, Morgan Gallant 2, Sydney Trout 2, Ashley Gagnon 2, Kate Conover 2, Ella Palmer 2, Audrey Conover, Katherine Wisniewski, Katie Drislane, Cat Colvin; T — Riley McDonald, Chloe Connors, Delaney Quinn
Assists: P — Palmer 3, Drislane, K. Conover, A. Conover; T — Connors
Saves: P — Zoe Wegrzyn 5; T — Julia Price 8
Triton (1-14): 1 2 — 3
Pentucket (10-5): 11 5 — 16
