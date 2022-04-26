WEST NEWBURY -- For the first 30 minutes of Monday's game, the Pentucket girls lacrosse team was in a funk.
Plays weren't being run properly, passes weren't crisp and the team needed a late Lana Mickelson goal to go into halftime with Hamilton-Wenham tied at 5-5. Rust may have been a small factor, as Pentucket hadn't played in 13 days prior to Monday. And with it being only the team's third game of the year, chemistry is still being developed.
But man did everything change in the second half.
Pentucket came out of the break looking like a new team, and exploded for 16 goals over the final 30 minutes to earn a 21-8 win over Hamilton-Wenham. Mickelson (3 goals), Cat Colvin (5), Audrey Conover (5), Charlene Basque (4) and Ella Palmer (2) led the balanced scoring effort, and senior goalie Jocelynn Alcantara made four saves to help Pentucket (2-1) walk out of Pipestave happy.
"I think it's been sharing the ball," said Mickelson, a senior quad-captain. "A lot of teams expect certain players to just drive the ball and score with us, but I think moving the ball around, and we're working on some new offense, have helped. Trusting your teammates, it's key."
From her defensive perspective, fellow senior captain Gabby Cloutier agreed: "We were off to a not-so-great start in the first half, and we had lost some trust in each other. So just coming together at halftime and communicating, and getting off our chest what we needed to say, helped build back that trust that we have as a team."
All told, it was still a balanced first half, and one that Pentucket will certainly learn from. The two teams basically traded goals until the break, but too often, when it did run a successful play, Pentucket found itself shooting directly into the stick of the Ganerals' goalie.
"Neither one of the goalies today were tall, but (Hamilton-Wenham's) goalie was really good with putting her stick out," said Pentucket coach Angela Palmer. "So we definitely told our girls to do more low shots, and that was how we scored the first three goals in the second half. I feel like we were also playing down a little bit, you know, which happens when you play a team that's not as athletic. And we were forcing passes when we got into scoring areas. We have so many plays, and we weren't running anything."
But whatever was discussed at the half rung through loud and clear.
Pentucket scored the first three goals before Hamilton-Wenham was able to respond to make it 8-6, but it was all the home team after that. Colvin, Conover, her younger sister Kate Conover, Sarah Graninger and freshman Sydney Trout all scored, as Pentucket built up a 15-6 lead to break the game wide open. The Generals stopped the run with a goal, but Conover and Mickelson scored quickly after to send the game into a running clock for the final nine minutes.
"I feel like we were communicating more, and that's one of the key things to working as a team," said Alcantara. "I feel like that really got us going out there, and we performed a lot better in the second half."
And having eight different goal scorers is something Pentucket loves to see as well. Over its two wins, Pentucket has outscored opponents 45-12 with eight different scorers in each game.
"We're really trying to run a motion offense so that everyone's a threat," said Palmer. "And I think that's paying off, because it's not just Lana scoring like it was last year. We're trying to spread it around."
With an exciting crop of freshmen and sophomores on the team, joining the accomplished upperclassmen, Pentucket has its eyes set on a big spring.
"Age doesn't really matter, that's the most important thing we need to remember," said Mickelson. "You can be a freshman and be the best player on the team if you want to, so I think that's most important. And as seniors, that's what we've been trying to stress to the younger girls."
Pentucket 21, Hamilton-Wenham 8
Goals: Cat Colvin 5, Audrey Conover 5, Charlene Basque 4, Lana Mickelson 3, Ella Palmer 2, Sydney Trout, Kate Conover, Sarah Graninger
Assists: Mickelson 3, Trout 3, Colvin 2, A. Conover 2, K. Conover
Saves: Jocelynn Alcantara 4
Hamilton-Wenham: 5 3 — 8
Pentucket (2-1): 5 16 — 21
