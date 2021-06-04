NEWBURYPORT — Pentucket girls lacrosse has been one of the stories of the spring. Featuring a new coach and only five returning varsity players, the team has exceeded all expectations while vaulting into the Cape Ann League's upper echelon.
But while Pentucket has rolled up some lopsided results this spring, the true tests would come against perennial state title contender Newburyport, and after getting blown out in their first meeting last month the team had another opportunity to measure itself against the best on Friday.
The verdict, Pentucket isn't quite there yet, but it's trending in the right direction.
Pentucket fell to Newburyport in a much more competitive 17-11 game, which was a significant improvement over its previous 18-5 loss and also marked one of the toughest challenges Newburyport has faced this season. Though the end result was never in doubt, Pentucket had several stretches where it consistently controlled possession, including the game's first five minutes and then in the fourth quarter when the offense erupted for seven late goals.
"That's a great team, they're really athletic, they have a lot of different weapons," said Newburyport coach Catherine Batchelder. "We have a lot to work on based on that second half, but credit to Pentucket, they're an aggressive team, they were winning most of the draws, we had a hard time getting the draw, and they were able to capitalize."
Pentucket generally controlled play in the opening minutes, answering Newburyport sophomore Anna Affolter's opening goal with a tally from junior standout Lana Mickelson. Pentucket could have pulled ahead if not for three excellent early saves from Clipper goalie Erin Osinski, and once Newburyport senior Sam King scored to retake the lead, it was off to the races.
Newburyport scored five straight goals to pull ahead 6-1 at the end of the first quarter and led 9-2 going into halftime. The Clippers eventually led by as much as 10 to briefly start running time, but with 1.1 seconds left in the third quarter Mickelson scored to break Newburyport's rally and, as it turned out, spark Pentucket's own huge run.
Pentucket outscored Newburyport 7-4 in the final 12 minutes, including four of the game's last five goals. Mickelson and Greta Maurer, who recently topped 100 career points, led the rally and finished with four goals each to lead the offense, and Gabby Acardi, Audrey Conover and Ashley Gagnon finished with a goal each as well by the end.
Pentucket coach Angela Palmer said afterwards she was pleased with the team's overall effort and that their film work paid off in certain key situations, and Maurer, one of three seniors on the team, said Friday was a big step forward despite the loss.
"Teams when they play us are pretty surprised when they play us because they think we're the underdogs, but we've had a really good season," she said. "This game wasn't our best but overall it was our best team effort this whole season."
Friday's game also marked one of the best of the season for Newburyport's King, who has come out early in blowouts almost every game this season and finally got a chance to cut loose. The Clipper senior scored six goals to lead her team, with Affolter adding three, Izzy Rosa, Emily Fuller and Rita Cahalane two each and Olivia McDonald and Emma Foley each tacking on one.
Newburyport (9-0) is now set to host Hamilton-Wenham next Thursday while Pentucket (6-3) is at Triton next Tuesday.
***
Newburyport 17, Pentucket 11
Goals: N — Sam King 6, Anna Affolter 3, Izzy Rosa 2, Emily Fuller 2, Rita Cahalane 2, Olivia McDonald, Emma Foley; P — Lana Mickelson 4, Greta Maurer 4, Gabby Acardi, Audrey Conover, Ashley Gagnon
Assists: N — Rosa 2, Lilly Pons, King, Fuller, Cahalane; P — Mickelson 3, Maurer, Conover
Saves: N — Erin Osinski 7; P — Jocelynn Alcantara 7
Pentucket (6-3): 1 1 2 7 — 11
Newburyport (9-0): 6 3 4 4 — 17
